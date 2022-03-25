16m ago

US seeks extradition from Jamaica of suspect in murder of Haiti President Jovenel Moise

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by assassins armed with assault rifles.
PHOTO: Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

KINGSTON – The United States has requested the extradition from Jamaica of a suspect in the assassination of Haitian , the suspect's lawyer said on Thursday.

Former Haitian senator John Joel Joseph, whom the Haitian government considers a key suspect in Moise's murder last July, was arrested in Jamaica after having fled Haiti.

Joseph has agreed to the extradition, his lawyer Donahue Martin said in a telephone interview.

The United States has become increasingly involved in the investigation of Moise's murder, with key suspects facing the prospect of trial in US courts as a probe by the Caribbean nation's authorities stalls.

Moise was shot dead by assassins armed with assault rifles who stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince, sparking a manhunt and investigations across several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Days after the murder, then-national police chief Leon Charles said Joseph was a key player in the plot, saying he supplied weapons and planned meetings.


