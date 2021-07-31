33m ago

add bookmark

US seizes tanker used to deliver oil to North Korea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This handout image obtained on 30 July 2021, courtesy of the US Department of Justice shows oil tanker M/T Courageous docked in an undisclosed location and date.
This handout image obtained on 30 July 2021, courtesy of the US Department of Justice shows oil tanker M/T Courageous docked in an undisclosed location and date.
US Department of Justice / AFP
  • The US has seized an oiler tanker that is believed to be owned by Singapore.
  • The tanker was allegedly used to make illegal oil deliveries to North Korea.
  • Justice Department says shell companies are being used to hide the scheme.

The United States on Friday seized a Singapore-owned oil tanker that was used to make illegal oil deliveries to North Korea, the Justice Department said.

A New York federal judge issued a judgment of forfeiture authorising the United States to take ownership of the M/T Courageous, which is currently in Cambodia.

The ship, which has a capacity of 2 734 tons, was purchased by Singaporean national Kwek Kee Seng, who remains at large, according to a Justice Department statement.

The statement further added: 

Kwek and his co-conspirators engaged in an extensive scheme to evade... US and UN sanctions by using vessels under their control to covertly transport fuel to North Korea.

From August to December 2019, the Courageous would illegally stop transmitting its location information. Satellite imagery showed that during that time, the tanker engaged in ship-to-ship transfers of more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korean ship.

The Department has accused Kwek of trying to hide the scheme by using shell companies, lying to international shipping authorities and falsely identifying the Courageous to avoid detection.

Kwek has been charged with conspiracy to evade economic sanctions on North Korea and money laundering conspiracy.

READ | Learning lessons from Israel, South Korea is developing its own 'Iron Dome'

Cambodian authorities seized the tanker in March 2020 on a US warrant and have held the Courageous there since.

The US attorney's office for the southern district of New York filed a civil forfeiture action against the tanker on April 23.

Relations between Washington and Pyongyang are strained, with North Korea's foreign minister in June ruling out any talks with the United States, saying such dialogue would "get us nowhere."

Negotiations between the two countries have long been stalled over the international sanctions imposed on the nuclear-armed state and what North Korea should give up in return for their lifting.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usnorth korea
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3906 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3665 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 910 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,814.19
0.0%
Silver
25.49
0.0%
Palladium
2,662.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,051.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
62,852
-0.9%
All Share
68,971
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,683
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
12,906
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

28m ago

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

1h ago

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's...

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's Simbine, Leotlela, Maswanganyi through to 100m SF
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

2h ago

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

1h ago

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

2h ago

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

3h ago

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

3h ago

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo

5h ago

SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo
'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'

7h ago

'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'
Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb

10h ago

Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb
Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise

30 Jul

Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise
WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo...

30 Jul

WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo Olympic Village
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

30 Jul

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

30 Jul

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

30 Jul

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment

30 Jul

Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo