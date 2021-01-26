50m ago

add bookmark

US Senate confirms Janet Yellen as first woman to lead Treasury Department

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Janet Yellen has been confirmed by a wide margin in Senate as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department as treasury secretary.
  • Her immediate job in the new administration will be to help win Congress approval for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 economic relief package.
  • Biden said that while he would prefer bipartisan support for his stimulus plan, time is of the essence.

Washington – The US Senate on Monday voted by a wide margin to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, giving her a key role in Congress negotiations over a huge Covid-19 economic relief package.

Yellen is not new to the role of trailblazer, as she also was the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, from 2014 to 2018, and previously the White House Council of Economic Advisors.

Her immediate job in the first weeks of the new administration will be to help win Congress approval for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package, to secure US economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

That will entail convincing skeptical lawmakers that the benefit of more spending outweighs concerns about the country's soaring debt level.

"Neither the President-elect, nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country's debt burden," Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee at her confirmation hearing last week.

"But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."

Earlier on Monday, Biden said that while he would prefer bipartisan support for his stimulus plan, time is of the essence.

"If we don't invest now, we're going to lose so much altitude in terms of our employment base and our economic growth, it's going to be harder to re-establish it," he said.

"We can afford to do it now. As a matter of fact... we can't afford not to invest now."

Senate battle

But Democrats control the Senate only with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, so getting the package through may require support from Republicans.

Democratic senator Ron Wyden, chairperson of the Finance Committee, called Yellen an "exceptional economist" who is "supremely qualified" to lead the Treasury at a critical time.

And even Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader, supported Yellen's nomination, despite opposition from more than a dozen members of his party.

But McConnell has steadfastly expressed skepticism about large aid packages and favoured more limited steps.

Yellen also will have a role in enforcing trade rules, and repairing relations after the multifront trade wars pursued by former president Donald Trump.

In the most contentious relations with China, Yellen last week pledged to use all available tools to address "China's abusive unfair and illegal practices" that undermine the US economy.

She said Beijing has been "undercutting American companies" with a series of policies, including illegal subsidies, dumping of products, theft of intellectual property and barriers to US goods.

Trump impeachment trial

But while Yellen agreed that "China is clearly, our most important strategic competitor", unlike Trump, she stressed that it will be important "to work with our allies" to combat the challenge.

Biden is having to push Congress for funding while simultaneously getting his government confirmed – Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin won Senate approval on Friday – and bracing for turmoil from Trump's impeachment trial.

The Senate will vote on confirmation of Antony Blinken, Biden's choice for secretary of state, on Tuesday before senators are sworn in as jurors in the trial.

The House of Representatives presented a single article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, accusing Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, setting in motion the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

Biden, 78, who is eager to make progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reviving the economy, has taken a hands-off approach to the impeachment.

More than 25 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the US since the pandemic began, with more than 420 000 deaths.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US soldiers
Biden orders expanded aid to address growing hunger crisis
Biden will order masks on planes and trains, increase disaster funds to fight coronavirus
Read more on:
joe bidenjanet yellenusus politicscoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2022 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 971 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1931 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(+0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.73)
Gold
1854.63
(-0.04)
Silver
25.42
(+0.41)
Platinum
1099.50
(+0.78)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2321.50
(-0.01)
All Share
63865.28
(-1.08)
Top 40
58690.67
(-1.21)
Financial 15
11754.34
(+1.77)
Industrial 25
86848.02
(-2.27)
Resource 10
61847.63
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo