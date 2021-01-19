58m ago

add bookmark

US Senate to take up Biden’s top cabinet selections

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • On the eve of his inauguration, some of US President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet selections will appear before the US Senate.
  • Antony Blinken will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and retired US Army General Lloyd Austin will be in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
  • Three other cabinet nominees are appearing in other confirmation hearings on Tuesday and one more will be heard by the end of the week.

US President-elect’s Joe Biden’s nominees for secretary of state and secretary of defence are set to appear on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as the Senate begins the process of confirming his cabinet selections.

On the eve of Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, longtime aide Antony Blinken will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and retired US Army General Lloyd Austin will be in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Three other cabinet nominees are appearing in other confirmation hearings on Tuesday and one more will be heard by the end of the week.

As secretary of state, Blinken, 58, is stepping into a vital diplomatic role after four years in which President Donald Trump’s administration downplayed diplomacy and traditional US alliances.

Blinken previously served as Biden’s top staffer at the White House National Security Council and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He can be expected to take a tougher approach towards Russia and will restart diplomacy with Iran. Beijing will remain a complex challenge for Washington after US-China relations reached new lows under Trump.

READ HERE | No more Trump cards: A look at the end of an era as Donald Trump's reign closes in chaos

Biden’s defence secretary nominee, Austin, 67, is a retired US Army General who forged close ties with Biden when he commanded US forces in Iraq from 2010 to 2012. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defence.

But he faces a hurdle in winning that confirmation; Austin retired from the military in 2016 and will need Congress to waive a law that says no one can be appointed secretary of defence within seven years of active military duty.

"Civilian control, civil-military relations and democratic norms are all fragile right now, and will require active efforts to rebuild and strengthen," Lindsay Cohn, a professor at the US Naval War College told the Senate Armed Services Committee last week.

READ | Biden facing 'competing crises' as he takes office

While Austin’s "leadership could be a step in the right direction of diversifying the upper levels of the national security establishment", the incoming Biden administration will need to do "what it can to rebuild civilian expertise and authority in the Department of Defense", Cohn said.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, on Monday tweeted his support for Austin.

Also on Tuesday, Avril Haines, Biden’s nominee to be the director of National Intelligence, the US’s top spy, will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for a confirmation hearing.

Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of
The US Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden. (Joe Raedle, AFP)

Haines, 51, is a former deputy director of the CIA and former deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama. She would be the first woman to occupy the position, which was created by Congress after the September 11 attacks.

Haines has been criticised by human rights groups and progressives for her authorisation of extrajudicial killings in drone attacks while at the White House during the Obama administration.

Democratic senators should question Haines about the CIA’s torture programme, which was implemented under former President George W Bush, said CIA whistle-blower John Kiriakou said in a video posted on Twitter.

Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas will appear before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Mayorkas came to the US from Cuba as an infant with his parents in 1960 and grew up in California.

The 61-year-old has been in private legal practice in Washington for the past four years, after having served as deputy secretary of Homeland Security in the Obama administration.

Other nominees

The nomination of Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, is scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Finance Committee in a confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Yellen, 74, would be the first woman to serve as treasury secretary, a position that sets much of the economic agenda in any president’s administration.

ALSO READ | Be passionate, but not violent - First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell

Yellen and Biden face a huge task getting the US economy growing again amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Perhaps more than any other cabinet position, Yellen’s will have a big effect on Biden’s future political prospects, which are inextricably tied to the strength of the US economy.

Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday, while Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Denis McDonough’s confirmation hearing has been set for 27 January.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusapolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8154 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 6709 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+1.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.77)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.44)
Gold
1839.56
(+0.19)
Silver
25.17
(+0.88)
Platinum
1088.00
(+0.41)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2369.50
(+0.38)
All Share
63817.68
(+0.16)
Top 40
58555.84
(+0.01)
Financial 15
12067.75
(+1.37)
Industrial 25
85294.92
(+0.57)
Resource 10
62555.32
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo