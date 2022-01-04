11m ago

add bookmark

US sets global record of 1 mn reported Covid cases Monday

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In this photo illustration, a health worker wearing gloves holding a test sample tubes labeled COVID-19 Omicron variant in front of a display. More than 150 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India.
In this photo illustration, a health worker wearing gloves holding a test sample tubes labeled COVID-19 Omicron variant in front of a display. More than 150 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India.
David Talukdar
  • In the last seven days, the country has recorded 3.4 million cases.
  • The peak of the current wave of infections may be mere weeks away. 
  • Omicron accounted for around 59 percent of US cases in the week ending December 25. 

The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on Monday after the long New Year's weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spreads at a blistering pace.

There were 1 080 211 new cases in the country, a global record, although the number of cases reported on a Monday is usually higher than other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after such a three-day holiday weekend.

Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases compared to the previous Monday.

The rolling average over seven days – which experts see as more reliable – was 486 000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said.

The new figure comes a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away.

The heavily mutated Omicron strain – the most transmissible to date – accounted for around 59 percent of US cases in the week ending December 25, according to government modeling.

Fauci said the experience of South Africa – where the strain was first detected in late November and peaked quickly, then subsided nearly as speedily – offered some hope.

Rates of death and hospitalisation in the United States have been lower in recent weeks than during previous Covid-19 surges.

With 9 382 deaths over the past seven days, the nation's death toll has fallen by 10 percent, week on week.

In the last seven days, the country has recorded 3.4 million cases according to Johns Hopkins data.

The US record during previous waves was 258 000 cases per day, for the week of January 5 to 11, 2021.

Officials have struggled to find a balance that will protect public health without gravely damaging the economy or slamming key services like policing and air travel.

Last week, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases to five days, in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption as infections hit new highs in multiple states.

READ | WHO sees more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms

And on Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for children as young as 12 ahead of the reopening of schools following the holiday break.

Covid-19 has killed at least 5 441 446 people globally since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Monday.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usomicroncoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.64
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.07
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,814.79
+0.7%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Palladium
1,870.17
+2.5%
Platinum
977.00
+1.9%
Brent Crude
78.98
+1.5%
Top 40
68,399
+2.1%
All Share
75,052
+1.8%
Resource 10
72,392
+2.6%
Industrial 25
97,184
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,161
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo