US sets new sanctions on China for actions against Uighurs and other religious, ethnic minorities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on 19 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Alex Edelman/Getty Images
  • The US announced new visa restrictions as part of sanctions against China for their actions against ethnic and religious minorities.
  • The visa restrictions would be focused on Chinese officials involved in policies repressing minorities such as Uighurs and other Muslims.
  • Xinjiang has long been criticised for "anti-terrorism" measures against Uighurs detained in "re-education" camps, where basic human rights are reportedly violated.

Washington – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new visa restrictions on Chinese officials on Monday for their actions to repress ethnic and religious minorities both inside and outside the country.

In a statement, which provided no specific details on which officials would be targeted, Blinken also reiterated a call for China to "end its ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Xinjiang is in the grip of a years-long "anti-terrorism" campaign that has seen more than a million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities detained in a sprawling network of "re-education" camps, according to rights groups.

Blinken noted that the visa restrictions would be focused on Chinese officials complicit in policies aimed at repressing religious and ethnic minorities, as well as other dissidents, human rights activists and journalists.

He noted that the actions by Chinese officials extended outside China's borders, including into the United States.

Blinken said:

The United States rejects efforts by PRC (People's Republic of China) officials to harass, intimidate, surveil, and abduct members of ethnic and religious minority groups, including those who seek safety abroad, and US citizens, who speak out on behalf of these vulnerable populations.

"We again call on the PRC government to cease its acts of transnational repression, including attempting to silence Uighur American activists and other Uighur individuals serving the American people by denying exit permission to their family members in China," he added.

The new actions come only a few days after President Joe Biden spoke via video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which the US president sought to pressure Xi to not provide support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


