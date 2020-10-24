14m ago

add bookmark

US sets single-day record for Covid-19 cases during new surge with over 84 000 new infections

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More than 84 000 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 across the United States on Friday.
More than 84 000 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 across the United States on Friday.
John Moore/Getty Images
  • The US has set a new single-day record for Covid-19 cases in a day.
  • There were 916 reported fatalities in the US, a day after the country recorded over 1 200 new deaths for the first time since August
  • The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals also climbed to a two-month high.

More than 84 000 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, a record one-day increase in infections during the pandemic as the virus surges again nationwide.

The spike to 84 218 cases, breaking the record of 77 299 set on July 16, comes as University of Washington researchers forecast that the US death toll from Covid-19 could reach a total of 500 000 by February.

Sixteen US states also hit one-day records for new infections of the virus that causes Covid-19 on Friday, including five considered key in the November 3 presidential election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Health experts have not pinpointed the reason for the rise but have cited such factors as colder temperatures driving people inside, fatigue with Covid-19 precautions and students returning to schools and colleges.

The latest estimate by the widely cited University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation also reflects fears that cold winter weather will drive Americans indoors, where the virus is more likely to spread.

"We are heading into a very substantial fall/winter surge," said IHME director Chris Murray, who co-led the research.

The number of possible deaths could drop by 130 000 if 95% of Americans would cover their faces, the IHME said, echoing a recommendation by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

VACCINES ON THE HORIZON

"The good news on the horizon is that vaccines look promising," Fauci told CNN in an interview. "And hopefully by the time we get to the end of November, the beginning of December we will have shown that we have at least one or two - and maybe more but at least two - vaccines that are safe and effective."

Health Secretary Alex Azar attributed the increase in cases nationwide to the behavior of individuals, saying household gatherings have become a "major vector of disease spread."

Asked about an assertion by President Donald Trump during Thursday night's presidential debate that the United States is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic, Azar told CNN that Trump was trying to provide hope to Americans waiting for a vaccine.

On Thursday there were 916 reported fatalities in the United States, a day after the country recorded over 1 200 new deaths for the first time since August.

Eighteen states have reported their highest daily numbers of hospitalized Covid-19 patients since the pandemic started and on Friday, the number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals climbed to a two-month high.

There are now more than 41 000 hospitalized patients with coronavirus across the country, up 34% from October 1, according to a Reuters analysis.

North Dakota, with 887 new cases on both Thursday and Friday, remains the hardest-hit state, based on new cases per capita, followed by South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

In Tennessee, hospitals in Nashville said they have experienced a 40% increase in patients admitted for Covid-19.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison, expressed worry about a lack of compliance with public health measures in the state, where some groups have challenged Democratic Governor Tony Evers' Covid-19 restrictions in court.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a curfew on nonessential businesses from 22:00. on Friday. She warned residents to avoid social gatherings of more than six people and end all gatherings by 22:00.

Nearly 2 500 people were hospitalized in Illinois, the state’s top public health official, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, told a news conference.

The Northeast remains the one region of the county without a significant surge in cases, but infections are trending higher. Boston public schools shifted to online-only learning this week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Biden: Anyone responsible for so many Covid deaths 'should not' be president
Trump slams govt Covid expert Fauci 'and all these idiots'
Combative Donald Trump insists pandemic almost over, Joe Biden says he did 'nothing'
Read more on:
ushealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7363 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.14)
Gold
1901.55
(+0.01)
Silver
24.57
(+0.10)
Platinum
902.03
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
41.85
(-1.66)
Palladium
2378.04
(+0.61)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo