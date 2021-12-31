46m ago

add bookmark

US shooter had written about plans in books: police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police officer investigates one of several crime scenes from a shooting spree at 8th Avenue and Zuni Street on December 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
A police officer investigates one of several crime scenes from a shooting spree at 8th Avenue and Zuni Street on December 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Getty Images
  • Lyndon McLeod had self-published novels in which the main character shoots people very similar to his real victims.
  • McLeod wrote a trilogy called "Sanction" between 2018 and 2020, under the name Roman McClay.
  • According to US media reports, McLeod wrote in his first book about a character named Lyndon MacLeod, who goes on a mass rampage, killing 46 people in one night.

A Colorado man who allegedly killed five people this week had self-published novels in which the main character shoots people very similar to his real victims.

The shooter, identified by police as Lyndon McLeod, was shot and killed by police after Monday's massacre.

"We are aware of the books written by the suspect under a pseudonym, which are a component of our investigation," a spokesperson for the Denver police department confirmed to AFP Thursday.

McLeod wrote a trilogy called "Sanction" between 2018 and 2020, under the name Roman McClay.

On photos posted to his social media accounts, McLeod has a long beard, brown hair, and tattoos across his neck and chest.

The plot of the series is described in an online review as following "a politician/billionaire (who) wants to use gene editing tech to rewrite the DNA of criminals. Think serial killers and just generally violent people."

According to US media reports, McLeod wrote in his first book about a character named Lyndon MacLeod, who goes on a mass rampage, killing 46 people in one night.

The first person the character kills is a former business associate named Michael Swinyard, in an apartment in Denver.

Denver authorities confirmed that one of McLeod's real victims had that name and lived at the same address as in the book.

In another volume, the author describes the murder of a woman named Alicia Cardenas - the same name as a woman killed on Monday night.

McLeod's name is also mentioned in legal documents for a building purchase made by Cardenas a few years ago.

In a post on his website, "Roman McClay" says that he likes to "use real names and real events and real people alongside fictional ones" in order to "blur the line between what is and what is possible."

On Monday, the 47-year-old man first opened fire at a tattoo parlor in Denver, killing a tattoo artist and the salon's owner, Alicia Cardenas.

Next, he killed Michael Swinyard in his apartment and then traveled to Lakewood - suburb of Denver - where he killed another man in a tattoo parlor and then a hotel receptionist.

Shortly afterword, he was approached by police agent Ashley Ferris, whom he shot in the stomach, before she returned fire, killing him.

"It appears there were personal and/or business-related connections between the suspect and the victims," the police spokesperson told AFP.

In a press conference Tuesday, police said that McLeod did not necessarily know the hotel receptionist, but did have "previous interactions with that hotel."

He had previously been under investigation in 2020 and 2021, but no charges were filed, said police, who have yet to determine a specific motive for these attacks.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

1h ago

LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.47
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.02
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,818.95
+0.2%
Silver
23.14
+0.4%
Palladium
1,950.87
-0.9%
Platinum
968.75
+0.3%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,130
0.0%
All Share
73,786
0.0%
Resource 10
71,071
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,425
0.0%
Financial 15
14,868
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo