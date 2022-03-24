1h ago

add bookmark

US 'strongly condemns' North Korea missile launch in 'brazen violation' of UN resolutions

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in participate in a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on 21 May 2021.
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in participate in a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on 21 May 2021.
PHOTO: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Brussels – The United States condemned North Korea's test firing of a new intercontinental missile on Thursday and urged the world to hold Pyongyang responsible for violating UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang has launched nearly a dozen weapon tests this year in an unprecedented spree, in defiance of UN sanctions, and the latest is the most powerful one since 2017.


Washington "strongly condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its test of a long-range ballistic missile", White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement continued: 

This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region.

The statement was issued as US President Joe Biden arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a day of summits with the Atlantic Allies, the G7 powers and the EU.

"We urge all countries to hold the DPRK accountable for such violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations," it said.

"The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilising actions."

South Korea's military said it had fired missiles from ground, sea and air in response.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usnorth koreamilitarysecurity
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 4453 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 1920 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.60
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.23
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.02
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.8%
Gold
1,953.73
+0.5%
Silver
25.62
+2.0%
Palladium
2,503.51
-0.8%
Platinum
1,026.32
+0.2%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
67,842
-0.6%
All Share
74,495
-0.5%
Resource 10
83,274
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,820
-1.4%
Financial 15
17,124
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo