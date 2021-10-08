1h ago

add bookmark

US submarine hits ‘object’ while underwater in South China Sea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of 2 October, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the navy said in a statement.
The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of 2 October, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the navy said in a statement.
Lt. Mack Jamieson / US NAVY / AFP
  • A US nuclear-powered submarine hit an “object” while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, injuring some of the crew.
  • None of the sailors on board the USS Connecticut suffered life-threatening injuries, the Navy said in a brief statement, adding that the incident occurred on Saturday.
  • The statement did not elaborate on what the vessel collided with, the location of the incident or the number of sailors who were injured.

A US nuclear-powered submarine hit an "object" while submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, injuring some of the crew, the United States Navy has said.

None of the sailors on board the USS Connecticut suffered life-threatening injuries, the Navy said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The incident took place on Saturday, it added.

The statement said:

The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational.


The statement did not elaborate on what the vessel collided with, the location of the incident or the number of sailors who were injured.

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency the incident took place in the South China Sea and that "fewer than 15 people" suffered minor injuries such as bruises and cuts. Two of the injuries were categorised as "moderate", Reuters reported.

"The safety of the crew remains the Navy's top priority," the statement said, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The South China Sea is one world’s most disputed and economically significant waterways. China claims almost the entire area under its controversial nine-dash line and has built artificial islands and set up military outposts in recent years.

Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines also claim parts of the sea, as does Taiwan.

This week, Malaysia summoned the Chinese envoy after Chinese vessels entered Kuala Lumpur’s territorial waters off the coast of Borneo.

The US has been conducting what it calls "freedom of navigation" operations in the South China Sea to assert navigational rights and freedoms in line with international law. Tensions in the area have only increased since 2016 when the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected China's nine-dash line and ruled that Beijing had no historic title over the South China Sea after the Philippines’s challenged Beijing’s claims and actions over the disputed waterway.

The US Navy said the submarine was now headed towards Guam.

The USS Connecticut is a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) and has 140 crew, including 14 officers. The Navy says the Seawolf vessels are "quiet, fast, well-armed, and equipped with advanced sensors". They also have eight torpedo tubes.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschina
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1460 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2642 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 5347 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.93
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.26
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,757.61
+0.1%
Silver
22.52
-0.4%
Palladium
2,001.00
+1.9%
Platinum
995.50
+1.1%
Brent-ruolie
81.95
+1.4%
Top 40
58,767
+0.1%
All Share
65,263
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,497
+1.0%
Industrial 25
83,048
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,206
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo