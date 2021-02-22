43m ago

add bookmark

US Supreme Court rejects porn star's bid to revive defamation suit against Donald Trump

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump.
Getty
  • Porn star Stormy Daniels has failed in a bid to revive a defamation suit against Donald Trump.
  • This after Trump accused her of lying about being threatened by him.
  • A trump lawyer welcomed the ruling.

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected adult film actress Stormy Daniels' bid to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicising her account of a sexual relationship with him.

In bringing the case to a close, the justices left in place lower court decisions throwing out her suit. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals last year agreed with a Los Angeles-based federal judge who decided in 2018 that Trump's remarks were not defamatory and were protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment's guarantee of free speech.

"The ruling confirms what we have been saying all along: that Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against the President was frivolous and sanctionable," said Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder.

Clark Brewster, Daniels' lawyer, said he had expected the justices to take up the case because there is "confusion and uncertainty" in lower courts on the legal issue presented.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 - the year after he married his third wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became president. Trump has denied the sexual encounter.

Daniels has said that in 2011, an unknown man approached her and her infant daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot and threatened her after she had agreed to talk about her experience with Trump in a media interview. Daniels said the man "leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.'"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 25: Adult film actres
Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels.

In 2018, more than a year after Trump became president, she released a sketch of the man. Trump responded on Twitter to the release of the sketch, writing: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Daniels sued Trump in federal court claiming defamation, saying his comment conveyed his belief that she was a liar. Her lawyers have said the judge was wrong to dismiss the lawsuit under a Texas state law that allows for speedy resolution of cases that are seen to burden the right of free speech. Trump was also awarded $292,000 in legal fees and $1,000 in sanctions.

Daniels was a Texas resident when she filed the lawsuit and Trump was registered as a New York resident.

The legal issue at the center of her appeal was whether such state laws can be applied in federal court when the two parties are from different states. The lawsuit was originally filed in New York but was transferred to Los Angeles, where Daniels had already sued Trump seeking to end a $130,000 hush money agreement intended to silence her over the alleged sexual encounter ahead of the 2016 election. That lawsuit was also dismissed.

Daniels formerly was represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was later indicted in three separate cases on charges that he defrauded several clients including Daniels, lied to the Internal Revenue Service, and tried to extort Nike Inc. In February 2020, he was convicted in the Nike case.

Trump also faces separate defamation lawsuits related to alleged sexual assaults, both of which he denied, brought by two women - E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, and Summer Zervos, a 2005 contestant on his former reality TV show "The Apprentice."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscourts
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 1012 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 808 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.61
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(-0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(-0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.34)
Gold
1806.88
(+1.28)
Silver
28.03
(+2.37)
Platinum
1272.99
(-0.79)
Brent Crude
61.83
(0.00)
Palladium
2400.00
(-0.70)
All Share
67362.82
(-0.15)
Top 40
61903.64
(-0.32)
Financial 15
12384.41
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
89000.89
(-1.18)
Resource 10
67541.73
(+0.78)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo