13m ago

add bookmark

US Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to revive Trump's immigration rule

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US President Donald Trump.
Former US President Donald Trump.
Getty Images

The US Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.

The justices turned away an appeal by 14 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, of a lower court ruling against their request to mount a legal defense of Trump's "public charge" rule after President Joe Biden's administration stopped defending the measure and later rescinded it.

The policy was put into effect by Trump's administration in February 2020 and ended by Biden's in March 2021.

Paxton was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Trump's administration in a 2019 rule significantly widened the definition of "public charges" who were ineligible for legal US permanent residency, or green cards. The expanded restriction applied to immigrants who receive a government benefit including the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor and food stamps for more than 12 months in any three-year period.

A federal judge in Illinois vacated the rule nationwide. The judge later rejected the Republican bid to intervene, saying the request by the state officials came too late, and the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals last June agreed.

The Republican officials had told the justices that they should be able to defend Trump's rule, saying it has been estimated to save states collectively about $1 billion annually.

Biden's administration last September adopted a narrower rule under which immigrants would be deemed public charges only when they are likely to become primarily dependent on the government for subsistence, mirroring a 1999 regulation that had been in place for two decades. Texas on Thursday filed a separate federal lawsuit challenging Biden's rule.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
44% - 122 votes
No, his time is up
56% - 156 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.92
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.62
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.16
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,878.14
+0.5%
Silver
23.96
+0.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
72,245
+2.0%
All Share
78,368
+2.0%
Resource 10
77,411
+2.1%
Industrial 25
98,190
+1.6%
Financial 15
16,091
+2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

2h ago

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo