58m ago

Share

US suspends asylum appointments in Texas border city after extortion reports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US suspended online border crossing appointments in Nuevo Laredo.
  • There are reports that migrants face extortion from criminal gangs.
  • The US makes 1 250 appointments available per day.

US asylum appointments at a dangerous Texas-Mexico border crossing can no longer be scheduled via an online app following reports that migrants face extortion in Mexico.

Advocates for migrants in the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo, just across the border from Laredo, were informed of the suspension by a US consular official, a 2 June message reviewed by Reuters showed. 

No reason for the change was stated.

A website for the app, called CBP One, no longer lists Laredo as a city where asylum seekers can schedule appointments. 

READ | The US is sending a lot more troops to the border with Mexico, in anticipation of a migrant surge

Nuevo Laredo has long been notorious for widespread kidnapping and extortion of migrants.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not respond to requests for comment.

The appointments are a key part of a border system put in place by US President Joe Biden last month when Covid-era restrictions known as Title 42 expired.

Biden's administration opened up legal pathways, including via the app, while also implementing a strict new regulation that could deny asylum to many migrants crossing the border illegally.

Advocates and some Democrats argue that migrants should not be forced to wait in dangerous conditions in northern Mexico, particularly as demand outstrips the 1 250 CBP One appointments available per day.

The suspension was first reported by the Associated Press.

LAS TEKAS, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 07: Migrants, most f
Migrants, most from Haiti, prepare to depart a base camp towards the infamous Darien Gap while on their journey towards the United States at Las Tekas, Colombia.

Lately, criminal groups in Nuevo Laredo have allegedly demanded payment from migrants headed to the port of entry, including those with CBP One appointments, according to a May report from the Strauss Centre at the University of Texas at Austin.

An advocate in Nuevo Laredo, who requested anonymity due to safety fears, said criminals have demanded as much as $500 per person.

Human Rights First recorded over 13 000 reports of violent attacks against migrants in Mexico in 2021 and 2022.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usmexicomigrants
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2091 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 77 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

2h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

50m ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.53
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.31
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.04
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.60
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
987.64
-0.3%
Palladium
1,376.90
+1.3%
Gold
1,960.36
+0.1%
Silver
24.07
+0.0%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,334
+1.9%
All Share
77,662
+1.8%
Resource 10
68,349
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,030
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,862
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo