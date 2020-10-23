7m ago

US teen charged over child porn researched killing Biden: court

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
  • A 19-year-old man charged with possession of child pornography and arrested over a van-load of weapons had conducted internet searches related to killing Joe Biden.
  • Investigators found that on 15 April Alexander Hillel Treisman had posted an iFunny meme captioned "should I kill joe biden?"
  • He also purchased an AR-15 in New Hampshire and travelled to a Wendy's fast food restaurant within four miles of Biden's home.

A 19-year-old man charged with possession of child pornography and arrested over a van-load of weapons had conducted internet searches related to killing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to court documents.

Alexander Hillel Treisman was arrested in May after a search of his abandoned white Ford van in Kannapolis, North Carolina revealed several weapons including an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, a canister of explosive material.

The search also found books on bomb making and $509 000 in US currency, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, according to the October 6 filing in the US District Court for the Middle District, North Carolina.

The currency was believed to be Treisman's inheritance, officials said in the filing.

Following his arrest, the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched his phone, computers and other devices and found 1 248 videos and 6 721 images of child pornography content, according to federal prosecutors.

Joint Terrorism Task Forces investigators also found that on 15 April Treisman had posted an iFunny meme captioned "should I kill joe biden?" and that between March and May he had conducted internet searches seeking information about Biden's home address, state gun laws and night vision goggles.

He also purchased an AR-15 in New Hampshire and travelled to a Wendy's fast food restaurant within four miles of Biden's home and wrote a checklist note ending with "execute," according to testimony by officers in the court filing, first reported by the Daily Beast on Thursday.

After his arrest the "defendant disclosed that he has an interest in terrorist incidents and mass shootings," and had traveled across the country to buy a variety of firearms, the document said.

Treisman was arrested on 28 May and on 28 September was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography, it said.

Treisman did not have any prior criminal history.

ABC News said it was not clear why Treisman has so far just been charged with possession of child pornography.


