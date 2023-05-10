24m ago

Share

US teen shot, wounded while playing hide-and-seek

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A teenager was shot and wounded while playing hide-and-seek.
A teenager was shot and wounded while playing hide-and-seek.
iStock
  • A US teenager was shot while playing hide-and-seek.  
  • She was wounded by her neighbour while hiding on his property.
  • This follows several recent incidents where people were shot for mundane reasons. 

A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded over the weekend while playing hide-and-seek in Louisiana, police said - the latest in a tragic series of similar US shootings.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the town of Starks, near the southern US state's border with Texas, the local sheriff's office said in a statement.

Officers called to the scene found a teenage girl "suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head," though she was transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

After investigating, police learned that several young people were "playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbour's property."

When detectives spoke with the owner of the property, 58-year-old David Doyle, he said he "observed shadows outside his home, at which time he went inside and retrieved his firearm."

The police said in a statement:

He went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl.

Doyle was taken into custody and charged with several counts, including aggravated assault with a weapon.

The shooting follows a recent spate of tragic everyday interactions across the United States - where there are more firearms than inhabitants - that have degenerated into bloodshed.

READ | Texas police seek motive in mall shooting that killed 8

In April, a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in New York state after she accidentally drove into the wrong driveway.

The same month, in Texas, a man opened fire on cheerleaders after one of them tried to open the door of his car, which she had mistaken for her own vehicle.

And a Black 16-year-old was shot and seriously injured after he mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong house in Missouri while picking up his younger siblings.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usgun violencecrime and courtsshooting
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 766 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 859 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.68
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.55
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.67
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,105.63
+0.4%
Palladium
1,572.50
+0.1%
Gold
2,029.62
-0.2%
Silver
25.57
-0.1%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,148
-0.1%
All Share
77,631
-0.2%
Resource 10
70,574
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,925
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,162
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

7h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo