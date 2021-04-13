28m ago

US to call for pause on J&J's Covid-19 vaccine after 6 recipients develop 'rare side effect' - report

US federal health agencies on Tuesday will call for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine after six US recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, the New York Times reported, citing officials briefed on the decision.

All the six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalised in critical condition, the NYT reported.

These adverse events appear to be extremely rare, experts added in a joint statement by the Centre for Disease Control and Food and Drug  Administration.

The company's shares were down 3% before the opening bell.

The Food and Drug Administration, Johnson & Johnson and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The move from the US regulators comes less than a week after Europe's drug regulator said it was reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the United States who received the shot.

