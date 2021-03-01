1h ago

add bookmark

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US will roll out the J&J vaccine by Tuesday.
  • The Biden administration expects to distribute an initial 3.9 million doses.
  • The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 85.4%.

Four million doses of the latest Covid-19 vaccine to get US approval will be delivered across the country as early as Tuesday, a senior administration official said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The US on Saturday authorised Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine for emergency use, boosting President Joe Biden's plan to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500 000 Americans.

The single-shot vaccine - the third type to be authorised - is highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19, including against newer variants, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said before giving it a green light.

"Starting tonight, 3.9 million doses of J&J will be distributed across all channels - states, tribes, territories, and pharmacies and community health centres. Those J&J doses will be delivered as early as this Tuesday morning," the administration official said on Sunday on a call with reporters.

"That's the entirety of J&J's current inventory," the official added. "J&J expects to deliver approximately 16 million additional doses by the end of March. So that's a cumulative 20 million."

Large clinical trials

The J&J vaccine is the third to be greenlighted in the US after Pfizer's and Moderna's were provisionally approved in December.

Over 65 million people in America have so far received at least one shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines - but unlike those, the J&J vaccine requires just one dose, and is stored at fridge temperatures, offering logistical and practical advantages.

The J&J shot appears less protective than Pfizer and Moderna's two-shot regimens, which both have an efficacy of around 95% against all forms of Covid-19 from the classic coronavirus strain.

In large clinical trials, the J&J vaccine's efficacy against severe disease was 85.9% in the United States, 81.7% in South Africa, and 87.6% in Brazil.

Overall, among 39 321 participants across all regions, the efficacy against severe Covid-19 was 85.4%, but it fell to 66.1% when including moderate forms of the disease.

All three vaccines have been shown to fully protect against hospitalisations and death, however.

J&J had earlier announced it aims to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March, with 100 million by June - though the US is pushing to expedite that timeline.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johnson & johnsonuscoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2581 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1817 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.42)
Gold
1750.81
(+0.74)
Silver
26.88
(+0.47)
Platinum
1216.51
(+1.66)
Brent Crude
64.90
(0.00)
Palladium
2344.51
(+0.14)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo