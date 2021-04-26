17m ago

add bookmark

US to ramp up support for virus-hit India

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Covid-19 patient is admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata, India, on 22 April 2021.
A Covid-19 patient is admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata, India, on 22 April 2021.
Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The United States will "immediately" make supplies of virus and vaccine-production material available to India.
  • The US did not mention whether they would send its surplus AstraZeneca shots to India, after Anthony Fauci said that it would be considered.
  • The worrying scenes out of India have fuelled a backlash against the United States, with celebrities, activists and experts calling for Washington to do more.

The United States will "immediately" make supplies of vaccine-production material, as well as therapeutics, tests, ventilators and protective equipment available to India as the South Asian giant battles a Covid-19 surge, the White House said Sunday.

Western nations including Britain, France, Canada and Germany have also pledged help as India's coronavirus crisis grows, driving an increase in the global case count in recent days even as the number of vaccines administered worldwide surpassed the one billion mark.

Worst-hit in the country of 1.3 billion people was the capital New Delhi, with reports of overwhelmed hospitals, severe oxygen and medicine shortages, and patients' families pleading for help on social media.

"The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India," a White House statement said.

Washington has also "identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India," said the statement from National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

But it did not mention whether the United States would send its surplus AstraZeneca shots to India, after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci said on ABC Sunday that it would be considered.

The AstraZeneca jab, along with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is suspected of causing very rare but serious blood clots in a handful of cases, but is approved for use in many countries including India.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau tweeted Sunday that his country was ready to help and had "reached out to Indian authorities to determine how Canada can best support India in its time of need."

Experts have long warned that no one will be safe from Covid-19 until everyone is -- including those in the developing world, making it in the global interest for wealthier countries eager to move past the pandemic to help large, lower-income nations such as India to vaccinate their populations.

Time of need 

The worrying scenes out of India have fuelled a backlash against the United States, with celebrities, activists and experts calling for Washington to do more - including lifting an export ban on raw materials that would allow India to make its own vaccines.

Among the international chorus was writer Salman Rushdie, who in a tweet addressed to President Joe Biden said "the US has something like a vaccine glut. India is in dire straits. Please overturn this export ban ASAP."

Horne's statement came after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by telephone with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Sunday.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," the statement said.

Horne said that the US is "pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis," and that it is funding a "substantial expansion" of Indian vaccine manufacturer BioE, enabling it to "ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022."

It will also deploy experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and USAID to work with the Indian government, and help fast-track the mobilization of emergency resources available to India through the Global Fund.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiauscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4983 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1624 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2496 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.27
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.84
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,783.46
(+0.4)
Silver
26.11
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,235.82
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,870.60
(+0.4)
All Share
67,296
(0.0)
Top 40
61,479
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,120
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,986
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,231
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo