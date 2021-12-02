US to restart Trump-era border programme forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

The controversial Migrant Protection Protocol will restart with a small number of migrants at a single US border.

President Joe Biden ended the policy in January, but a federal judge ordered its reinstatement.

Arrests for crossing the US-Mexico border illegally have hit record highs.

The Biden administration will restart a controversial Trump-era border programme that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for US immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, US and Mexican officials said on Thursday.

The United States will take steps to address Mexico's humanitarian concerns with the programme, the officials said, including offering vaccines to migrants and exempting more categories of people deemed vulnerable.

Migrants will also be asked if they fear persecution or torture in Mexico before enrolling in the programme and have access to legal representation, US officials said during a call with reporters on Thursday.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, ended the policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) soon after his inauguration in January. But a federal judge ruled Biden's rescission did not follow proper procedure and in August ordered its reinstatement. The US government said it had to wait for Mexico's agreement before the policy could restart. "The United States accepted all the conditions that we set out," said one Mexican official.

At the same time, the Biden administration is still actively trying to end the MPP programme, issuing a new rescission memo hoping it will resolve the court's legal concerns.

The policy was a cornerstone of former Republican president Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies and sent tens of thousands of people who entered at the US-Mexico land border back to Mexico to wait months – sometimes years – to present their cases at US immigration hearings held in makeshift courtrooms near the border.

The MPP programme will restart with a small number of migrants at a single US border crossing on Monday. Still, one of the US officials said it would eventually expand to San Diego, California, and El Paso, Laredo, and Brownsville in Texas.

The reinstatement of MPP adds to a confusing mix of immigration policies in place at the US-Mexico border, where arrests for crossing illegally have hit record highs.

Biden promised what he called a more humane approach to immigration. But even as he tried to end MPP, his administration continued to implement a Trump-era public health order known as Title 42, which allows border authorities to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum. Nearly two-thirds of the record 1.7 million migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border this fiscal year have been removed under the Title 42 order.

Migrants caught at the US-Mexico border will first be evaluated to determine whether they can be quickly expelled under Title 42, one US official said. If not, migrants from the Western Hemisphere could be placed in the reworked MPP programme, the official said.

READ | US to pay close to $1m to families separated at border - report

Exceptions will be made for migrants with health issues, the elderly, and those at risk of discrimination in Mexico, mainly based on gender identity and sexual orientation, a different U.S. official said.

Immigration advocates argue MPP exposed migrants to violence and kidnappings in dangerous border cities, where people camped out as they waited for their hearings.

The United States and Mexico will arrange transportation for migrants waiting in Mexican shelters to attend their court hearings in the United States, a third US official said. But local officials in Mexico said that many border shelters are already full and overwhelmed

Migrants with cases in Laredo and Brownsville will be placed in shelters further away from the US-Mexico border to avoid security risks in Mexican border cities, the official said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.