38m ago

add bookmark

US: Trump signs orders to force lower prices for medications

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump
Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders aimed at lowering some prices that US citizens pay for prescription drugs.
  • Trump complained that pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" and promised to bring them under control.
  • Consumers may not notice many immediate changes from the new orders.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering some prices that US citizens pay for prescription drugs that may have appeal as he faces an uphill re-election battle and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a White House ceremony, Trump laid out his plan to sign four executive orders regarding drug prices. One is about importation. The others would direct drugmaker rebates straight to patients and provide insulin and EpiPens at steep discounts to low-income people.

The fourth, which might not need to be implemented if negotiations with drug companies are successful, would require Medicare to buy drugs at the same price that other countries pay, Trump said.

Democrats are eager to draw a contrast between Trump's orders and their sweeping plans to authorise Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies, an idea the president had backed as a candidate. 

Consumers may not notice many immediate changes from the new orders, which must be carried out by the federal bureaucracy and could face court challenges.

Trump came into office complaining that pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" and promising to bring them under control. Nearly four years later, things are much the same despite some recent moderation in price increases.

A drive to pass significant legislation this year stalled in Congress. Although Trump told Republican senators that lowering prescription prices is "something you have to do", many remain reluctant to use federal authority to force drugmakers to charge less.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are calculating that the election will strengthen their hand, and they will finally be able to enact a law that authorises Medicare to negotiate prices directly.

Neither side in Congress has had an incentive to deal, and the White House has been unable to enact Trump's will.

Last year, the House passed Pelosi's Medicare negotiations bill, which would have capped out-of-pocket drug costs for older people and expanded programme benefits, as well. It had no path forward in the Senate, and the White House called it "unworkable".

But there was an alternative. A bipartisan Senate bill backed by Trump stopped short of giving Medicare bargaining power, but would have limited annual price increases and capped costs for older people. The bill passed out of a Senate committee, but was never brought to the full body.

"It's not clear why the administration hasn't made a bigger push to line up votes to get a bill through the Senate and a deal with Congress, given strong public support to lower drug costs," Tricia Neuman, a Medicare expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, told The Associated Press news agency.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that the executive orders "follow a long list of decisive actions taken by President Trump to reduce the costs of prescription drugs and further deliver on his promise to ensure every American has access to better healthcare at a lower cost".

US citizens remain worried about drug costs, with nearly nine in 10 saying in a recent Gallup-West Health poll that they are concerned the pharmaceutical industry will take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to raise prices.

Another Gallup-West Health survey early in the year found 65% saying the Trump administration had made little or no progress limiting increases in prescription drug costs.

The pharmaceutical industry is adamantly opposed to government efforts to curb prices, and pushed back strongly against earlier versions of the proposals in Trump's new orders.

Broadcast ads from groups aligned with the industry are already airing advertisements opposing the measures, dubbing the plan to use international prices for certain Medicare drugs as "socialist," without mentioning Trump by name.

Election prospects

Trump currently trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by roughly nine points, according to the Real Clear Politics average of all polls on the general election.

Observers note that Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic may have cost him support among many demographics including the elderly, who vote in large numbers but are the most likely to die from Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus. 

The Trump administration has been criticised for its lax approach to the pandemic. Trump has supported calls to reopen states so their economies can rebound. 

Drug prices are a particularly important issue for older people, who rely on medications to manage the onslaught of medical problems associated with advancing age.

Trump said during the ceremony that Americans are his "most important" concern.

The US currently leads the globe with more than four million confirmed coronavirus cases and 145 000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. 

Related Links
Trump could lose reelection in 100 days - and the US is on edge
Trump announces 'surge' of federal agents to crime-plagued US cities
Donald Trump touts five-word memory test as showing he is 'cognitively there'
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6246 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4016 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3596 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo