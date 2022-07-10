17m ago

add bookmark

US urges Sri Lanka leaders to 'work quickly' to address 'discontent'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Protesters in Sri Lanka revolted against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
  • The US urged leaders to seek solutions to the crisis.
  • There are power, food and fuel shortages in the country.

The United States on Sunday urged Sri Lankan leaders to act quickly to seek long-term solutions after the president was chased from his residence and announced his resignation.

READ | Sri Lanka's president to resign, prime minister's house set on fire

As President Gotabaya Rajapaksa prepares to step down, the US calls on "the Sri Lankan parliament to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation - not any one political party", a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Thailand.

"We urge this government or any new, constitutionally selected government to work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people's discontent over the worsening economic conditions, including power, food and fuel shortages."

The US warned against attacks on protesters or journalists, but also criticised violence on Saturday as a mob stormed Rajapaksa's residence.

The spokesperson said:

The Sri Lankan people have the right to peacefully raise their voices, and we call for the full investigation, arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in any protest-related violent incidents.

Rajapaksa has had a rocky relationship with the US over his dismissal of allegations of war crimes in the bloody finale of Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war and his close economic partnership with China.

Both the US and China have offered in recent weeks to support the once-prosperous island as it grapples with unprecedented fuel and food shortages.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sri lankaus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
24% - 297 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
47% - 584 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
28% - 351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,743.18
0.0%
Silver
19.32
0.0%
Palladium
2,185.00
0.0%
Platinum
899.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo