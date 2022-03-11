9m ago

add bookmark

US VP Kamala Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine invasion fuels refugee crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Russian and Ukraine officials failed to agree on a ceasefire.
  • US Vice-President Kamala Harris will travel to Romania to discuss the refugee crisis.
  • It is estimated that 2.3 million people have left Ukraine so far.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Romania on Friday and discuss the growing refugee crisis in the region, a day after talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers failed to bring any pause in the conflict.

Harris will meet President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, her second stop on a three-day trip through eastern Europe. 

LIVE | ‘Hell’ in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russians ‘attack every 30 mins’

Meanwhile, the US, together with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, will move to revoke Russia's "most favoured nation" status in an effort to pressure it to end the conflict with Ukraine.

Harris met Polish leaders and Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Thursday and offered US support to calls for an international war crimes investigation against Russia. 

Her visit to Poland came amid a rift between the US and Poland over supplying warplanes to Ukraine.

READ | 'No fast-track process' - EU dashes Ukraine hopes of quick membership

Polish President Andrzej Duda asked for more help to house and feed Ukrainians fleeing the conflict and said he had asked Harris that Washington speed up the process for refugees who sought to go to the United States and might have family there.

Soldiers carry out the coffin of a deceased soldie
Soldiers carry out the coffin of a deceased soldier at a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

About 1.43 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the invasion began on 24 February. Over that same time, more than 291 081 Ukrainians have fled to Romania.

In total, more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine as of 10 March, according to the United Nations, which has warned that up to five million people could flee. 

That would make it the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War Two.

READ | Russian army convoy near Kyiv re-deployed, but residents ready with 'machine guns in their hands'

The US Senate on Thursday approved legislation to help Ukraine finance ammunition and other military supplies, as well as humanitarian support.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", to disarm its neighbour and dislodge leaders it calls neo-Nazis, has denied targeting civilians.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6375 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 12646 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.57
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,992.84
-0.2%
Silver
25.90
-0.1%
Palladium
2,966.00
+1.1%
Platinum
1,072.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
109.33
-1.7%
Top 40
67,686
+0.2%
All Share
74,018
+0.2%
Resource 10
84,315
+0.4%
Industrial 25
80,074
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,903
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo