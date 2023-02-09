32m ago

US white nationalist Patrick Crusius pleads guilty to 2019 El Paso massacre - reports

  • El Paso killer Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to hate crimes on Wednesday.
  • He changed his mind to avoid the death penalty.
  • The white nationalist murdered 23 people at a Walmart in a bid to kill "Mexicans".

A young white nationalist who in 2019 shot and killed 23 people at a Texas supermarket in the majority-Hispanic city of El Paso pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court, news reports said.

During a hearing in the same city on the US-Mexico border, Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty to 90 counts against him including committing a hate crime resulting in death, local networks ABC7 and KFOX14 reported.

His lawyers reversed course in January and decided to have him plead guilty to the shooting at a Walmart store after federal prosecutors dropped the death penalty as a possible sentence.

But he still faces trial at the state level in Texas, which has not ruled out requesting capital punishment.

On 3 August 2019, Crusius drove some 1 060km from Allen, Texas near Dallas to the Walmart Supercentre in El Paso with an assault rifle and more than 1 000 rounds of ammunition.

He opened fire on people in the supermarket parking lot, killing 23 and wounding 22.

This file handout photo obtained from the El Paso
This file handout photo obtained from the El Paso Police Department shows 21-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius. A young white nationalist who in 2019 shot and killed 23 people at a Texas supermarket in the majority-Hispanic city of El Paso pleaded guilty in federal court.

According to the federal indictment, before Crusius launched his attack he uploaded a document to the internet titled "The Inconvenient Truth" in which he said his attack "is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas".

He said he was "defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement", referring to a concept by white supremacists claiming other ethnic groups are "replacing" them in the population.

READ | Multiple people dead in US Walmart shooting, including killer

When police showed up, he got out of his car and identified himself as the shooter. While in custody, Crusius told police he had wanted to kill "Mexicans".

The massacre ignited a debate on how then-president Donald Trump's repeated criticism of immigrants guided the behaviour of people who supported him.

Crusius's attack was the fifth deadliest mass shooting in US history.

It came two years after a gunman killed 58 at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas and three years after a man murdered 49 at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

