33m ago

add bookmark

US woman who called police on black birdwatcher may avoid prison

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Amy Cooper may escape jail for filing a false police report.
  • She was filmed calling police on a black birdwatcher in New York's Central Park.
  • The video prompted social media outrage.


The white woman who called police on a peaceful black birdwatcher in New York's Central Park in May could take a special programme to avoid prison, the Manhattan district attorney's office said on Wednesday.

"Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that cannot be ignored," a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA office told AFP after a virtual hearing on the case.

"Over the next few weeks, we will be exploring with the defence a program designed to have the defendant take responsibility for her actions but also educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions," the spokesperson said.

COLUMN | Melanie Verwoerd: We can and must be better - lessons from America

Plea deals between prosecutors and defendants are common in the US, and may allow defendants to be treated with leniency.

Amy Cooper, 40, rose to internet infamy in May when she appeared in a video calling police to claim that she was being threatened by an African-American man.

The clip was filmed by the man, Christian Cooper (no relation to the woman), who said he had asked the woman to leash her dog.

"There is an African-American man, I'm in Central Park. He's recording me and threatening me and threatening my dog," she then tells the operator.

The exchange prompted outrage on social media, with users calling the woman a "Karen", a term popular online to describe an entitled white woman.

According to the complaint, she then called the police back to say that the man had "tried to assault her".

Amy Cooper risks one year behind bars for filing a false police report.

The video of her call came around the same time that footage went viral of a white Minneapolis police officer killing African-American man George Floyd.

Floyd's death triggered anti-racism demonstrations across the US.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Black man led by rope by white cops on horseback sues Texas city
Seven police officers in Rochester, New York suspended over black man's death
Police admit to shooting dead black man in US city
Read more on:
us
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 1921 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 2229 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

5h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.75)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(-0.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.65)
Gold
1898.24
(+0.06)
Silver
23.97
(-0.65)
Platinum
856.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2342.50
(+0.38)
All Share
54554.06
(-1.52)
Top 40
50223.40
(-1.60)
Financial 15
9692.14
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
74191.85
(-1.75)
Resource 10
53790.75
(-1.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo