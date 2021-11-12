3h ago

Van Gogh watercolour landscape seized by Nazis in France auctioned for a record $35.9 million

A painting by Vincent van Gogh entitled 'Meules de blé' (L) is displayed at Christie's auction house in New York on 29 October 2021.
PHOTO: Ed Jones/AFP

A Vincent van Gogh landscape seized by the Nazis during their Second World War occupation of France has sold at auction in New York for $35.9 million, a record for a watercolour by the Dutch impressionist.

The 1888 work, Meules de blé, was purchased for well above its pre-sale estimate of $20-30 million, auction house Christie's said. It was last exhibited in 1905.

Meules de blé depicts a haystack in Arles, France, where van Gogh lived for more than a year in the 1880s. Unlike his best-known work, which were painted with oils, the painting was executed in watercolour, gouache, pen and ink on paper.

The work was initially owned after the artist's suicide at 37 by his brother, Theo van Gogh. After passing through several owners, it was seized by Nazi forces during their occupation of France.

Following the war, the painting's whereabouts were unclear until the 1970s. It was in private hands until Christie's purchased the work through a settlement with the collector and heirs of the original owners.

Van Gogh is considered one of art's greatest and most influential painters, although he saw little commercial success during his lifetime.


