Vanuatu on alert as submerged volcano erupts, with 'potential to create tsunami waves'

This photo shows emissions from the Mount Yasur volcano being lit up by steady eruptions in the crater below on Tanna Island in Vanuatu.
PHOTO: Alex Ogle, AFP


  • The Epi underwater volcano near Vanuatu erupted on Wednesday.
  • It hurled ash 100m in the sky.
  • Villagers are able to smell sulphur.

Vanuatu's East Epi underwater volcano erupted on Wednesday, hurtling ash into the sky and leading authorities to warn ships and aircraft to avoid the area.

"We are telling locals to watch out for any strong explosions as the eruptions are still ongoing," senior volcano officer Ricardo William, at the meteorology and geo-hazards department, told AFP.

A 10km "danger zone" has been established around the submerged volcano, which lies 68km north of the capital Port Vila.

After reports of steam over the site, the underwater volcano started belching ash up to 100m high early on Wednesday.

Volcanic activity started shortly before 08:00 (21:00 GMT on Tuesday), according to the local meteorology department.

Eyewitness Philip Dick, a government official, told AFP the ground started shaking and smoke above the site was visible in the early hours.

"Then the explosions began - there is still a bad smell of sulphur within the nearby villages," he added.

Officials raised the volcano alert to the first level, meaning "minor unrest", on a scale of one to five.

Locals on the nearby islands of Epi and Tongoa have been told to avoid the coast.

The department said in a statement:

People are advised to stay on alert... the ongoing volcanic eruptions could trigger a possible tsunami.

It added that, while the Alaska-based Tsunami Warning Centre had not picked up any activity in the Vanuatu region, "such eruptions have the potential to create tsunami waves."

The Pacific island nation was rocked by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in early January off the largest island Espiritu Santo in the north of the archipelago.

Vanuatu is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

It experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

