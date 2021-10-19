1h ago

add bookmark

Vatican announces improvements to app which allows for quick digital praying

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People wear face masks as they attend the live-broadcasting of Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic at Saint Peter's Square, on 8 March 2020.
People wear face masks as they attend the live-broadcasting of Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer amid the coronavirus pandemic at Saint Peter's Square, on 8 March 2020.
PHOTO: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
  • The Vatican has launched upgrades to an app which allows for a digital praying experience.
  • The latest incarnation is called Click to Pray 2.0.
  • It is available in six languages. 

The Vatican on Tuesday rolled out its latest "Click to Pray" app, offering a personal planner among new functions for what it hopes will be an improved digital "praying experience" in a fast-paced world.

In its own mini-version of a Silicon Valley-type unveiling, seven Church officials - including a cardinal - took part in a news conference to illustrate "Click to Pray 2.0", the first major update of the app since it was launched in 2016.

Reporters were shown a punchy, polished video illustrating the app's new functions, including a personal planner to let users configure their moments of prayer for each day and receive reminders to put the rest of the world on hold.

"Praying is not a waste of time, as we sometimes think. Prayer is like the seed in the darkness of the earth, which will show its fruit in its own good time," said Father Frederic Fornos.

READ | Pope feels 'shame' over French sex abuse scandal

The app, available in six Western languages and Chinese, gives users specific intentions for which they can pray together with Pope Francis, such as peace in a particular part of the world.

It also offers a "School of Prayer", with support for those finding it hard to get started and an option to form prayer groups around the world.

The Vatican has increased its social media presence under Francis and officials said more than 50 million people saw the pope's Tweets on Saturday concerning social justice issues.

One Italian priest in St. Peter's Square gave the new app a rave review.

"It is an extraordinary thing because it allows you to reach people that you don't physically meet, it becomes a bridge to reach those hearts that sometimes have strayed from God," said Father Cosimo Schena.

Officials conceded that the app may not be for everyone and stressed it was not a replacement for traditional, low-tech prayer.

"It is not meant to invalidate the other places or ways to pray. It is one more way to reach people who want or need a new way," said Monsignor Lucio Ruiz, secretary of the Vatican's communications department. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vaticanreligion
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2552 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 3024 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.53
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,770.48
+0.3%
Silver
23.67
+2.0%
Palladium
2,096.78
+3.7%
Platinum
1,043.75
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.33
-0.6%
Top 40
60,190
-0.1%
All Share
66,776
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,288
-0.5%
Industrial 25
84,981
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,022
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo