1h ago

add bookmark

Vatican court clears two priests in youth seminary abuse case

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A part of the Vatican.
A part of the Vatican.
Vincenzo PINTO / AFP
  • Two priests charged with sexual abuse at a youth seminary in the Vatican have been cleared.
  • The incident happened between 2006 and 2012.
  • The court said that there were contradictions in the complainant's testimony.

A Vatican court on Wednesday cleared two priests charged in connection with alleged sexual abuse in a youth seminary in the Vatican between 2006 and 2012.

Father Gabriele Martinelli, now 29, was accused of having forced a person identified only as LG to have sex, while they were altar boys and mostly when they were both minors. LG is seven months younger than Martinelli.

The court concluded that there had been sexual activity between the two boys but there was not enough proof that LG was forced, a statement said.

READ | Pope feels 'shame' over French sex abuse scandal

Martinelli, for whom the prosecution had sought a six-year custodial sentence, later went on to become a priest.

The court statement said there were "significant contradictions" in LG's testimony.

Territory

The trial, which began a year ago, was the first in the Vatican concerning sexual abuse that allegedly occurred on Vatican territory.

The prosecution had sought a four-year sentence for Father Enrico Radice, 72, who was rector at the time, and was charged with having covered up the alleged abuse.

Both Martinelli and Radice had consistently denied wrongdoing and accused LG of mounting a personal vendetta against them.

The alleged abuse took place in the Pius X Pre-Seminary, which houses altar boys between 12 and 18 years old who serve Mass in St Peter's, including for the pope, and are thinking of becoming priests.

The court ruled that Martinelli was "not punishable" for accusations related to alleged events when he was a minor and said there was insufficient proof to convict him of abuse after that.

A separate charge against Martinelli on charges of corrupting a minor was extinguished by the statue of limitations.

Last May, Pope Francis ordered that the Pre-Seminary be closed and moved to new premises outside the Vatican.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vaticancourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1272 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2282 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4537 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.41
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,761.88
+0.1%
Silver
22.53
-0.4%
Palladium
1,880.50
-2.0%
Platinum
980.00
+1.6%
Brent Crude
82.56
+1.6%
Top 40
57,524
-1.0%
All Share
63,987
-0.9%
Resource 10
57,538
-1.7%
Industrial 25
81,899
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,398
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo