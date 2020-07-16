55m ago

Vatican publishes manual on dealing with child sex abuse claims

Pope Francis waves to the faithful.
Pope Francis waves to the faithful.
Franco Origlia/Getty Images
  • The Vatican has released guidelines on how church officials can deal with child sex abuse.
  • This after Pope Francis called for such procedures to be laid out step-by-step.
  • The guidelines may be updated going forward.

The Vatican released guidelines Thursday for bishops and other senior church officials on how to deal with clerical child sex abuse claims, after Pope Francis called for the procedures to be laid out step-by-step.

The manual, which includes a form to be filled out detailing the alleged crime against minors, does not include any new laws but aims to clarify the existing rules on tackling a scandal which has plagued the church for decades, it said.

The Argentinian pope, who has made the fight against sexual abuse and its cover up in the Roman Catholic Church one of the priorities of his pontificate, held a special summit on the thorny topic in February 2019.

At the time, he called for "a practical handbook indicating the steps to be taken by authorities at key moments when a case emerges".

Version 1.0

The Vatican said this was "Version 1.0", which could be updated if and when necessary.

"The real novelty... is that for the first time the procedure is described in an organised way -- from the first report of a possible crime to the definitive conclusion," Archbishop Giacomo Morandi said in an interview with Vatican News.

Morandi, the deputy of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which is responsible for processing clergy sex abuse complaints, said clerical assault of minors was still "present on all continents".

"We are still witnessing reports emerge of old cases, sometimes many years later. Certainly, some crimes are also recent," he said.

The pope's efforts to combat silence surrounding paedophilia in the Church include the passing of a landmark measure last year to oblige those who know about sex abuse to report it to their superiors.

But a top expert in the Church's battle against sex abuse warned in June that the coronavirus pandemic had increased the risks to minors as the world's priorities shift.

