1h ago

Share

Venezuela's Juan Guaido says fears 'same fate' as Navalny if he went back home

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido says he might face jail in his home country.
  • He compared his possible fate to that of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.
  • Guaido spoke at the Wilson Centre, a think tank in Washington.

Leading Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido said on Wednesday he feared he "could meet the same fate" as Alexei Navalny if he returned to his homeland, invoking the jailed Russian political dissident.

Guaido, who arrived in the United States last month from Colombia, made the comments during a forum at the Wilson Centre, a think tank in Washington.

"If you ask me if I can return tomorrow to Venezuela, as I did in 2019 and 2020, or as Navalny did (to Russia), I'm sure I could meet the same fate" as him, Guaido said.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro staged a protest at the event, interrupting the forum with chants of "Guaido is a liar."

Guaido, while not shunned in Washington, has seen his star fall from the days when he was recognised by the US as Venezuela's rightful leader.

READ | 'Not the legitimate leader of Venezuela' - US warns Maduro after opposition 'government' disbanded

Though Guaido has said he has meetings lined up with members of Congress, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters he wasn't aware of plans for the opposition politician to meet with the Biden administration.

Guaido came to the US after he says he was expelled from Colombia, a charge Bogota denies.

He had shown up in Colombia - after entering illegally, the country's president said - for an international conference on Venezuela to which neither he nor Maduro were invited.

Guaido told the Wilson Centre that his wife and two daughters have since joined him in the US. It was not immediately clear whether he was seeking to claim asylum.

Officially, he has been banned from leaving Venezuela since 2019, and stands accused by authorities of treason.

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido speak
Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido speaks to the press in Miami, Florida. Colombia forced Guaido to leave its borders on 24 April 2023, hours after he arrived in Bogota for a conference on Venezuela.

That year, the US and more than 50 other countries recognised Guaido as Venezuela's leader after disputed 2018 elections, despite Maduro remaining in power.

Guaido led a symbolic interim government from 2019 until January this year when it was disbanded by the fractured Venezuelan opposition.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
juan guaidousvenezuela
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
13% - 141 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
14% - 150 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 758 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

4h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.90
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.11
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,047.13
+0.0%
Palladium
1,418.22
-1.3%
Gold
2,037.05
-0.1%
Silver
25.64
+0.2%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,554
-1.4%
All Share
77,129
-1.4%
Resource 10
69,375
-0.1%
Industrial 25
104,269
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,170
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo