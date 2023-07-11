28m ago

Share

Vermont reservoir threatens to overflow as floods lash state capital

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • More heavy rains in Vermont raised the threat of water from a reservoir  spilling over a dam protecting the state's capital.
  • Flood waters had already reached the windows of businesses and the tops of vehicles.
  • Vermont officials were calling the flooding the worst since Hurricane Irene reached the state as a tropical storm in 2011 and caused about $750 million in damages and seven deaths in Vermont.

Another round of heavy downpours in Vermont on Tuesday raised the threat of water from a reservoir spilling over a dam protecting the state's capital city of Montpelier and worsening a "catastrophic" flood.

Video footage from Fox Weather showed flood waters had already reached the windows of businesses and the tops of vehicles in Montpelier's picturesque downtown district.

There are "very few evacuation options remaining" because most roads in the area were closed, city manager William Fraser wrote on Facebook. Residents should instead go to upper floors of their homes, he said, adding that water rescue boats and other assets were in the area to assist.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Wrightsville Dam, which forms a reservoir north of Montpelier, had 1.8 metres of storage capacity remaining, the city's manager said on social media.

Once the limit is crossed, a spillway would release water into the North Branch of the Winooski River, he warned, aggravating what the National Weather Service is describing as "catastrophic" flooding in downtown Montpelier, where the North Branch converges with a second branch of the Winooski.

Fraser said:

This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage.

"This will be particularly bad along the North Branch River corridor and into the downtown."

No casualties have been reported in Vermont so far.

Vermont officials were calling the flooding the worst since Hurricane Irene reached the state as a tropical storm in 2011 and caused about $750 million in damages and seven deaths in Vermont.

Private forecaster AccuWeather preliminarily estimated damages and economic loss from the current floods at $3 billion to $5 billion, based on its own method of evaluation.

Concerns over the dam have worsened as more rains threatened to cause additional flooding across Vermont, the northeastern corner of New York state and parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

Many parts of the region have seen as much as 8 inches (20 cm) of rain over the last several days. The torrential rains have caused raging flood waters to swell rivers and streams throughout the region, rush through small towns and force the closure of major roadways.

Several rivers in the region were expected to crest well above their flood stage on Tuesday. In central Vermont's Johnson, the Lamoille River was at 21 feet, some 5 feet about its normal flood stage, the National Weather Service said.

The flooding has already prompted 50 swift boat rescues and killed a woman who was swept away in front of her fiancé in New York state, officials said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
77% - 47 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
23% - 14 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.92
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
925.94
-0.7%
Palladium
1,247.62
+0.3%
Gold
1,932.04
+0.4%
Silver
23.11
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,532
+0.6%
All Share
74,877
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,164
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,979
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,972
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

10h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

10h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

10h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

10h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo