46m ago

add bookmark

Video of Brazilian man asphyxiated in police car sparks outrage

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The brutal death of 38-year-old Genivaldo de Jesus Santos being asphyxiated with gas in the trunk of police car.
The brutal death of 38-year-old Genivaldo de Jesus Santos being asphyxiated with gas in the trunk of police car.
@jnascim
  • Shocking videos of a Brazilian man being asphyxiated with gas in a police car after getting stopped by highway patrol caused outrage across Brazil.
  • Brazil's federal police said in a statement on Thursday they had opened an inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the death.
  • This follows another case involving police violence in the country last week where at least 23 people died in a police raid of a slum in Rio de Janeiro.

Viral videos of a 38-year-old Brazilian man being asphyxiated with gas in the trunk of police car after getting stopped by highway patrol caused outrage across Brazil on Thursday.

The images captured on phone camera showed police officers bundling the handcuffed man into the trunk of their SUV, releasing a gas cannister inside and leaning down on the trunk door until his screams abated and his dangling legs stopped kicking.

Brazil's federal police said in a statement on Thursday they had opened an inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the death.

The brutal death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, described by his family as suffering from schizophrenia, were shared on social media by onlookers in the town of Umbaúba, in the northeastern state of Sergipe.

The shocking images, coming just days after another case involving police violence, sparked horror across social media and protests in the small town, with demonstrators closing the highway, setting tires on fire and waving signs calling for justice.

Earlier this week, at least 23 people died in a police raid of a slum in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the victim's family, Santos was approached by the officers while riding his motorcycle through the area. He became nervous when the officers found his schizophrenia medicine in his pocket, Wallyson de Jesus, a nephew of Santos', told news website G1.

De Jesus said:

They threw some kind of gas inside the trunk and went to the police station, but my uncle was unconscious. They took him to the hospital, but it was already too late.

In a statement, Brazil's Federal Highway Police (PRF) said Santos was arrested because he actively resisted an approach by police. It said that due to his "aggressiveness ... immobilization techniques and instruments of less offensive potential" were used to restrain him.

Santos became ill during the trip to the police station and was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the PRF statement.

The statement did not mention the two officers trapping him inside the back of their car as white gas was seen spewing out, but said the PRF had opened an inquiry to probe the officers' conduct.

An autopsy by the state forensic medical institute, seen by Reuters, found that Santos died from mechanical asphyxia.

"This obstruction can occur through several factors, and at this first moment it was not possible to establish the immediate cause of the asphyxia, nor how it occurred," said the report.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazilpolice brutality
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3791 votes
No
53% - 4247 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

6h ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.67
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,858.41
+0.4%
Silver
22.29
+1.2%
Palladium
2,036.50
+0.8%
Platinum
956.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,709
+1.1%
All Share
70,282
+1.2%
Resource 10
77,042
+0.7%
Industrial 25
75,791
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,171
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

6h ago

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

6h ago

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
Footing the bill! Pensioner walks 900km to raise funds for families of health workers

6h ago

Footing the bill! Pensioner walks 900km to raise funds for families of health workers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo