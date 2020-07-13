1h ago

add bookmark

Another video of police officer kneeling on man's neck outrages Black Lives Matter group

Protesters hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest at Kings Square in Barry, UK.
Protesters hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest at Kings Square in Barry, UK.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • A video circulating on social media shows another incident where a police officer is kneeling on a man's neck.
  • This is similar to the George Floyd incident, which made international headlines.
  • The names of the people involved in the latest incident have not been released yet.

Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man's neck while trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passer-by's vehicle shows officers in Allentown, Pennsylvania restraining a man on the ground outside the emergency room of the Sacred Heart Campus of St Luke's Hospital.

An officer has his elbow on the man's neck before switching to a knee to hold him down while other officers restrained his arms.

The man does not appear to be resisting during the video.

READ | George Floyd: The gentle giant who became a symbol to fight racism

Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.

The Allentown department released details about its use of force policy earlier this month, five weeks after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. Floyd's death has set off protests around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

The policy prohibits neck restraints and chokeholds. It said that officers should only use the amount of force necessary to control the situation.

Incident

According to the police statement, officers were outside the hospital for an unrelated matter when they saw a man staggering in the street, vomiting and stopping in the driveway of the ER.

The officers and hospital staff interacted with the man, who began to yell and spit at them, police said. The statement said the man was "noncompliant which required officers to restrain" him. It is unclear from the video how long the officer had his knee on the man's neck.

The man was treated at the hospital and released.

Police have not released the name or race of any individuals seen in the video.

The video was posted to social media where people on the Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley Facebook page demanded answers from police. The group formed a protest late Saturday in front of the police station, and is planning another march to City Hall on Monday evening with community leaders slated as speakers.

Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and Chief of Police Glenn Grantiz Jr showed up to the protest. Both said the police need to investigate the matter further. O'Connell called the video "disturbing".

Police said in their statement that they plan on releasing more videos later this week.

Related Links
OPINION | Black Lives Matter in South Africa, and in cricket
SA as a nation 'has not dealt with its past' - Wits lecturer
George Floyd said officers would 'kill' him in new recording transcript
Read more on:
usblack lives matter
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
14% - 154 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 427 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
47% - 518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(+0.75)
ZAR/EUR
19.01
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.67)
Gold
1803.59
(+0.21)
Silver
19.15
(+2.09)
Platinum
835.00
(+1.39)
Brent Crude
43.02
(0.00)
Palladium
1997.50
(+1.89)
All Share
56199.46
(+1.41)
Top 40
51874.81
(+1.41)
Financial 15
10703.82
(+2.21)
Industrial 25
76910.63
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53327.86
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo