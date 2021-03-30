27m ago

Vietnam jails Facebook user for 10 years for spreading 'anti-state propaganda' posts

Members of Vietnam parliament attend a session voting to approve a cyber security law in Hanoi on 12 June 2018, which could compel Facebook and Google to take down critical posts within 24 hours.
PHOTO: Vietnam News Agency/AFP
  • A Vietnam court sentenced a 55-year-old Facebook user to 10 years in prison for spreading "anti-state propaganda" on social media.
  • He was convicted of "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial.
  • The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam tolerates little criticism and has intensified a crackdown on dissent.

HANOI – A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced a Facebook user to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading "anti-state propaganda" on social media, police said.

Vu Tien Chi, 55, was convicted of "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the Ministry of Public Security said in a news release.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.

Chi was accused of sharing 338 articles and 181 videos on his social media to "distort and defame the people's administration, infringe the interests of the Communist Party of Vietnam and state", the ministry said.

At the time of his arrest in June last year, police said Chi had shared the "anti-state" content across several Facebook accounts.

Crackdown on dissent

Vietnam's communist party has intensified a crackdown on dissent, with a record number of political prisoners, longer jail terms, and increased harassment of activists in recent years.

Separately, three other people were on trial in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Tuesday over similar charges, state media reported.

Nguyen Thi Cam Thuy, Ngo Thi Ha Phuong and Le Viet Hoa were accused of posting anti-state propaganda on their Facebook and YouTube accounts, the Khanh Hoa newspaper reported.

Thuy was also accused of livestreaming her burning the flags of Vietnam and the country's communist party, the report added. The trial is expected to end on Wednesday.

