Vietnam to require social media users to verify identity

In this photo illustration, the logos of social media applications, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, Signal, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook are displayed on the screen of an iPhone. (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Vietnam is preparing to make it mandatory for social media users of both local and foreign platforms to verify their identity in a bid to rein in online scams, state media reported on Monday.

The measure, part of the Telecommunications Law Amendment to be issued by the end of this year, will enable law enforcement agencies to track down offenders using social media to break the law, state-run Voice of Vietnam (VOV) newspaper reported.

"There are times the authorities can identify social media account holders that violate the laws but cannot track them down because those criminals use cross-border applications," VOV cited information deputy minister Nguyen Thanh Lam as saying.

"Unverified accounts, whether on local or foreign platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube, will be dealt with."

According to the report, individual and organisational users would be subject to the measure. However, not all providers currently offer identity verification in Vietnam.

The regulation will need the approval of the country's lawmakers. Details have not been revealed yet.

Vietnam, in recent years, has issued several regulations with a cybersecurity law that targets foreign social media platforms to battle disinformation in the news and force foreign tech firms to establish representative offices in Vietnam and store data in the country.


