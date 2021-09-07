51m ago

add bookmark

Virginia to take down Robert E Lee statue on Wednesday

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Virginia will remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.
  • Governor Ralph Northam announced the plans after the killing of George Floyd.
  • Nearby resident filed a lawsuit to block the removal, but failed.

A statue of Confederate Civil War General Robert E Lee that towers six storeys over Richmond, Virginia, and was a centrepiece of protests over racial injustice, is coming down this week.

The Commonwealth of Virginia announced on Sunday it would remove the 12-ton bronze statue on Monument Avenue on Wednesday, stashing it in a secure state-owned storage site until a decision on its future is finalised.

ANALYSIS | We shouldn't simply break down offensive statues, but we can reimagine them

The statue's scheduled takedown in the capital city comes just days after the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Governor Ralph Northam could remove it because documents controlling its location were outdated.

Northam, a Democrat, had announced plans to remove the statue in June 2020, 10 days after a white Minneapolis policeman killed George Floyd, who was black, sparking nationwide protests.

Statues honouring leaders of the pro-slavery Confederate side in the American Civil War have become a focus of protests against racism in recent years.

Lawsuits seeking to block the removal were filed by nearby residents who said they had a property right to keep the statue in place and it should be left alone. 

READ | Ex-cop Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for killing George Floyd

The court disagreed, saying the documents that controlled the statue's location were outdated and unenforceable.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said whatever replaces the Lee statue should send the clear message that "Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy. We are a diverse, open and welcoming city, and our symbols need to reflect that reality."

The six-storey tall statue sits on a 12.2 m granite pedestal, which will remain in place as the community reimagines Monument Avenue, a tourist draw in the Confederacy's former capital.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 440 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 1549 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
17% - 466 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.24
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.70
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,818.63
-0.3%
Silver
24.61
-0.3%
Palladium
2,412.50
-0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,036
0.0%
All Share
66,254
0.0%
Resource 10
62,892
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,395
0.0%
Financial 15
14,177
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo