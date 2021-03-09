54m ago

Visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply - US state department

WASHINGTON – Most US visa applicants who were denied because of former president Donald Trump's travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries can seek new decisions or submit new applications, the State Department said on Monday.

President Joe Biden overturned Trump's so-called Muslim ban on 20 January, his first day in office, calling it "a stain on our national conscience" in his proclamation.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said applicants who were refused visas prior to 20 January 2020, must submit new applications and pay a new application fee. Those who were denied on or after 20 January 2020, may seek reconsideration without re-submitting their applications and do not have to pay additional fees, Price said.

Applicants selected in the diversity visa lottery prior to the current fiscal year are barred by US law from being issued visas if they have not gotten them already, he said. The diversity lottery aims to accept immigrants from countries that are not normally awarded many visas.

Since December 2017, after a revised version of the original travel ban was upheld by the US Supreme Court, some 40 000 people have been barred from entering the United States under the ban, according to State Department data.

