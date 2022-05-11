'Vote to protect abortion rights' - US Senate Democrats put abortion-rights bill to the test





US Democrats will advance legislation to protest abortion rights.

A draft Supreme Court leak revealed an intention to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling.

The right to abortion is supported by popular opinion in the US.

Democrats in the US Senate plan to force a vote on Wednesday on legislation codifying women's rights to abortion nationwide, a protest gesture that is almost certain to fail ahead of an expected Supreme Court decision to end those protections.

READ | After Roe vs Wade, next US abortion battle: State vs state

Most Senate Republicans oppose abortion and Democrats' razor-thin majority will not be enough to overcome the chamber's rules requiring 60 of the 100 members to agree to advance most legislation.

But Democrats are hoping the vote will bolster their chances of holding or even picking up seats in the 8 November midterm elections.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday:

The vote to protect abortion rights will shine like a floodlight on every member of this chamber.





America's decades-old battle over abortion rights exploded anew last week when the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a draft opinion that signalled it will soon overturn the landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide.

READ | UK scientist accuses lawyers arguing for the end of Roe vs Wade of misinterpreting his research

US President Joe Biden is considering executive orders and other measures to increase access and funding for women if the US Supreme Court votes to overturn the Roe vs Wade decision, officials and sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Popularity

The president has asked the White House Gender Policy Council, the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Counsel's Office to put together a plan to protect women's rights, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

A source advising the White House on how it can address the issue told Reuters many steps being considered are tied to asking federal agencies to do more.





For example, the White House is considering pushing the Food & Drug Administration, which controls prescription drug access, to increase access to the drugs used in medical abortions, the person said. Medical abortions account for about half of overall abortions in the United States and must be dispensed by physician in many states.

The White House is also discussing making abortion pills available online from interstate and foreign providers for personal use and asking the FDA to publish a list of authorised reputable providers, the source said.

A third option is asking Health & Human Services Administration (HHS) and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to allow Medicaid funds to be used to pay for travel expenses for lower-income women who travel out of state for abortion procedures, the source said.

Opinion polls have shown the right to abortion to be broadly popular.





A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found 63% of respondents, including 78% of Democrats and 49% of Republicans, would be more likely to back candidates in November's elections who support abortion rights.

At least 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if the top court strikes down Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for sexual and reproductive health rights.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told USA Today last week it was "possible" that a Republican-controlled Senate could seek legislation restricting abortion nationwide in a post-Roe vs Wade world.

Amid widespread media coverage of that statement, McConnell noted during a Tuesday press conference that neither Democrats nor Republicans would be likely to secure the 60 votes needed to move abortion legislation through the Senate.

McConnell said:

This issue will be dealt with at the state level.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters President Biden was meeting a group of people to discuss executive actions. "If he can find executive actions that work and are legal, I would certainly welcome them," Schumer said.

Last September, the House of Representatives voted 218 to 211 to pass an abortion rights bill nearly identical to the Senate bill up for a vote on Wednesday.

Some Democrats believe that a move to overturn Roe could help them in November by energising their voters and turning more women to their side.

Republicans are counting on inflation, which has jacked up prices on fuel, food and many other consumer goods, to help them secure a victory that would rein in Democratic President Joe Biden during the second half of his first term in office.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.