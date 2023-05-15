1h ago

Share

Wagner chief calls report he gave info to Kyiv 'laughable'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This video grab taken from a video posted on Telegram channel @concordgroup_official on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location.
This video grab taken from a video posted on Telegram channel @concordgroup_official on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location.
@CONCORDGROUP_OFFICIAL / AFP
  • Wagner mercenary group head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has laughed off reports he offered intel on Russia's army to Ukraine. 
  • Fighters from the private military group have spearheaded Moscow's fight for the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
  • The information - published in the Washington Post -  was based on unverified US intelligence leaks. 

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group on Monday slammed reports that alleged he offered information on Russian troop positions to Ukraine as "laughable" and a result of a possible smear campaign.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has in recent days sharpened his rhetoric against the Russian defence ministry, issuing scathing videos about Moscow's generals.

Wagner fighters have spearheaded Moscow's fight for the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and Prigozhin's influence has skyrocketed since Moscow's offensive.

The Washington Post published a story on Sunday based on unverified US intelligence leaks on Prigozhin having contact with Ukrainian intelligence in January.

According to US documents, the newspaper said, Prigozhin had offered to Kyiv information on Russian army positions in exchange for Ukrainian troops to withdraw from areas near Bakhmut.

READ | Russia's Wagner mercenary group is not in Sudan, Prigozhin says

AFP could not verify the information reported by the Post.

Prigozhin laughed off the report in an audio message posted on Telegram.

Prigozhin said: 

Reading this is of course nice. It means I am not only fighting for Russia but Zelensky is also fulfilling my orders.

"This is laughable."

He said "people from Rublevka" - a luxurious Moscow suburb home to the Russian elite -- could be behind the allegations.

"Of course they will pour as much shit on me as they can," he said.

Last week, Prigozhin accused Moscow's conventional army of "fleeing" positions around Bakhmut.

He has repeatedly claimed that the Russian defence ministry was refusing to deliver ammunition to his soldiers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wagner grouprussiaukraineintelligenceconflictwar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC government's response to the #LadyRussiagate allegations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not convinced of SA's innocence
82% - 1599 votes
I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt
6% - 107 votes
I'm going to wait for the inquiry to unfold
12% - 239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

7h ago

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

5h ago

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

12h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.87
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.71
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
1,070.52
+1.0%
Palladium
1,547.13
+1.8%
Gold
2,020.16
+0.5%
Silver
24.12
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,918
-0.1%
All Share
78,262
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,600
-0.3%
Industrial 25
108,181
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,894
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

6h ago

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo