1h ago

add bookmark

War in Ukraine: How the first seven days unfolded

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man walks past a destroyed building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP
A man walks past a destroyed building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

After ringing Ukraine with tens of thousands of troops, Russia invades its neighbour in the early hours of 24 February, setting off the worst conflict in Europe in decades.

As Ukraine fights for its existence, Here is a look at seven days that have shaken the world.

Russia invades

At dawn last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a "special military operation" to "demilitarise and de-nazify" Ukraine and support Moscow-backed separatists in the east.

He threatens countries that interfere with "consequences that you have never known before".

A full-scale invasion starts immediately with air and artillery strikes on several cities. Russian forces also briefly take control of an airfield on the outskirts of Kyiv.

READ | Ukraine conflict: Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Putin's head

Ukraine declares martial law and cuts ties with Russia.

Refugees flee

Refugees pour out of Ukraine into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. Within a week more than a million flee abroad.

On Friday, European countries begin closing their airspace to Russian airlines and EU members begin slapping sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine resists

Ukrainian forces put up stronger-than-expected resistance, frustrating Russian plans for a lightning takeover.

In a series of selfie videos President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to stay put and lead the resistance. "I need ammunition, not a ride," he tells the Americans, who offer to evacuate him.

As fears that Kyiv will fall quickly fail to materialise, videos emerge of Ukrainians trying to block Russian tanks with their bare hands, or berating Russian soldiers in the street.

On Saturday, Russia orders its troops to advance "from all directions".

Nuclear threat

On Sunday, Putin ratchets up tensions further by putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world take part in Ukraine solidarity marches.

The EU says it will spend nearly half a billion euros on arming Ukraine as member nation pledge their own military aid. Unprecedented sanctions remove some of Russia's banks from the SWIFT interbank payment system.

READ | War or peace? Ramaphosa must come clean on his Russian 'friends'

The invasion also sparks a radical rethink in German defence policy, with Berlin massively hiking military spending.

Kharkiv blasted during talks

A first round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow held on Ukraine's border with Belarus on Monday fails to make headway.

As the talks go on, civilian districts of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv are shelled and hit by rockets. Zelensky makes an impassioned appeal for his country to be given "immediate" EU membership.

In Kyiv, the army says it has fought off several attempts by Russian forces to storm the outskirts.

The ruble collapses with Russia's central bank doubling its main interest rate to try to prop it up.

Russian gains in south

On Tuesday, satellite images show a massive column of Russian vehicles bearing down on Kyiv.

Russia is kicked out of the 2022 World Cup as its forces surround the southern city of Kherson as well as the strategic Black Sea port of Mariupol, which is left without power.

A missile strike devastates Kharkiv's city hall.

During his State of the Union address President Joe Biden labels Putin a "dictator".

Russian media silenced

On Wednesday, Russian paratroopers land in Kharkiv, which continues to be pounded by shelling and missiles, with university buildings among those hit.

Russia blocks an independent television channel and a liberal radio station on Wednesday, with a virtual blackout on news of the war.

For the first time, Moscow gives a death toll for its troops, saying 498 have been killed.

New talks

A week after the offensive began, the Russians take Kherson, the first major city to fall.

Ukrainian and Russian officials travel to the Belarus-Poland border for a second round of talks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
36% - 3714 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
64% - 6508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.84
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,937.20
+0.4%
Silver
25.14
-0.6%
Palladium
2,768.50
+3.3%
Platinum
1,079.59
+0.4%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
70,883
-0.3%
All Share
77,391
-0.2%
Resource 10
88,054
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,771
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,396
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo