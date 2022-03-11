War in Ukraine | Russians edging closer to Kyiv: Here are the latest developments

Trucks carrying food and medicine were bombed, says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia forces are moving toward Kyiv.

2.3 million people have fled Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

LIVE | Russia regrouping after Ukraine setbacks, assault on Kyiv seen within days

Russia encircling Kyiv

The capital Kyiv may soon be encircled, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the capital, the Ukrainian military says, with four other major cities effectively besieged.

Aid convoy attacked

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says trucks carrying food and medicine to the besieged city of Mariupol - without water and power for 11 days - were attacked by Russia tanks.

The city's mayor says it is being shelled "every 30 minutes".

READ | 'No fast-track process' - EU dashes Ukraine hopes of quick membership

Hospital bombing 'staged': Moscow

The Russian army claims the deadly bomb attack on Mariupol's children hospital was "staged" by Ukraine.

Kindergarten hit

A kindergarten and an apartment block are hit in the first air strikes on the central city of Dnipro, with at least one person dead.

71 children killed

Ukraine says at least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded since the Russian invasion began.

100 000 evacuated in two days

Zelensky says about 100 000 people have evacuated from areas surrounding Kyiv, Sumy and Izyum in two days.

Fighting rages for other cities

The Ukrainian military says fighting is raging for control of the northern city of Chernihiv and Kharkiv and Severodonetsk in the east.

Getty Images Diego Herrera Carcedo, Anadolu Agency via Getty Im

Moscow pledges daily corridors

Moscow promises to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee, but Kyiv has rejected routes leading into Russia or its ally Belarus.

UN meets on Russia bio-weapon claim

The UN Security Council will meet Friday after Russia says biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny.

The US says the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.

US warns more sanctions possible

The US and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Moscow because "the atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says.

US says Russia seizing assets will backfire

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says any decision by Moscow to seize assets of US or international companies "will ultimately result in more economic pain for Moscow".

EU douses Ukraine's hopes

European Union leaders tell Ukraine there is no fast way to join the bloc, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying membership is "for the long term, if at all".

Getty Images Vladimir Pesnya, Epsilon, Getty Images Getty Images Carsten Koall, Getty Images

2.3 million flee

The UN says more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine - more than half to Poland.

Stocks tumble

Asian stock tumble with Tokyo falling more than two percent and the yen hitting a five-year low on fears of a long war in Ukraine.

Goldman first bank out

US investment bank Goldman Sachs pulls out of Russia, the first Wall Street institution to do so since the invasion.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.