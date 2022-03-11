41m ago

add bookmark

War in Ukraine | Russians edging closer to Kyiv: Here are the latest developments

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Trucks carrying food and medicine were bombed, says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Russia forces are moving toward Kyiv.
  • 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

LIVE | Russia regrouping after Ukraine setbacks, assault on Kyiv seen within days

Russia encircling Kyiv

The capital Kyiv may soon be encircled, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the capital, the Ukrainian military says, with four other major cities effectively besieged.

Aid convoy attacked

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says trucks carrying food and medicine to the besieged city of Mariupol - without water and power for 11 days - were attacked by Russia tanks.

The city's mayor says it is being shelled "every 30 minutes".

READ | 'No fast-track process' - EU dashes Ukraine hopes of quick membership

Hospital bombing 'staged': Moscow

The Russian army claims the deadly bomb attack on Mariupol's children hospital was "staged" by Ukraine.

Kindergarten hit

A kindergarten and an apartment block are hit in the first air strikes on the central city of Dnipro, with at least one person dead.

71 children killed

Ukraine says at least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded since the Russian invasion began.

100 000 evacuated in two days

Zelensky says about 100 000 people have evacuated from areas surrounding Kyiv, Sumy and Izyum in two days.

Fighting rages for other cities

The Ukrainian military says fighting is raging for control of the northern city of Chernihiv and Kharkiv and Severodonetsk in the east.

Soldiers carry out the coffin of a deceased soldie
Soldiers carry out the coffin of a deceased soldier at a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Moscow pledges daily corridors

Moscow promises to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee, but Kyiv has rejected routes leading into Russia or its ally Belarus.

UN meets on Russia bio-weapon claim

The UN Security Council will meet Friday after Russia says biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny.

The US says the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.

US warns more sanctions possible

The US and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Moscow because "the atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says.

US says Russia seizing assets will backfire

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says any decision by Moscow to seize assets of US or international companies "will ultimately result in more economic pain for Moscow".

EU douses Ukraine's hopes

European Union leaders tell Ukraine there is no fast way to join the bloc, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying membership is "for the long term, if at all".

Russian Police officers detain a man during an uns
Russian Police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned protest rally against the military invasion in Ukraine in Moscow, Russia.
People fleeing war-torn Ukraine look for clothing
People fleeing war-torn Ukraine look for clothing after arriving on a train from Poland at the Hauptbahnhof main railway station in Berlin, Germany.

2.3 million flee

The UN says more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine - more than half to Poland.

Stocks tumble

Asian stock tumble with Tokyo falling more than two percent and the yen hitting a five-year low on fears of a long war in Ukraine.

Goldman first bank out

US investment bank Goldman Sachs pulls out of Russia, the first Wall Street institution to do so since the invasion.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
33% - 6412 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
67% - 12743 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,990.34
-0.3%
Silver
25.79
-0.5%
Palladium
2,959.58
+0.9%
Platinum
1,069.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
109.33
-1.7%
Top 40
67,876
+0.5%
All Share
74,190
+0.4%
Resource 10
84,426
+0.5%
Industrial 25
80,404
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,943
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo