26m ago

add bookmark

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Biden's inauguration

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The call comes as the USA emerges from the domestic terrorist attack by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters on the US Capitol last week.
  • The US Capitol is the platform used for presidential inaugurations, with Joe Biden's set for 20 January.
  • The recalcitrant Trump - now banned from Twitter - has already said he will not be in attendance.

Washington's mayor has asked for increased security around the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden after last week's storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Describing last week's assault as an "unprecedented terrorist attack", Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Biden's inauguration on 20 January will require a "different approach" compared to past inaugurations.

"While I will be reaching out to a broad range of local, regional and federal partners to enhance cooperation among our bodies, I strongly urge the United States Department of Homeland Security to adjust its approach to the Inauguration in several specific ways", Bowser wrote in a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the department.

READ HERE | Democrats will move to impeach Trump this week if Pence doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment

The letter was dated Saturday and made available on Sunday.

The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden's election victory.

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden's election win, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

READ | Donald Trump to be charged with incitement to insurrection

Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president's supporters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

In her letter, Bowser said the District of Columbia was submitting a request for a "pre-disaster declaration" to allow for federal assistance.

She also urged the Homeland Security Department to coordinate with the Justice Department, the Department of Defense, the Supreme Court and the Congress to establish a federal force deployment plan for all federal property.

ALSO READ | ‘Toothless tiger’: Impeachment could bar Trump from future office

Washington remains on high alert ahead of Biden's inauguration. The event traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, but has been scaled back dramatically because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump said last week he would not attend Biden's inauguration.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
washingtonusapolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
43% - 1298 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
51% - 1550 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
6% - 174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.45
(-1.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.88
(-0.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.83
(-1.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(-1.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.08)
Gold
1849.10
(+0.35)
Silver
25.16
(+0.96)
Platinum
1043.00
(+1.21)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2359.00
(+0.34)
All Share
63783.78
(+0.42)
Top 40
58705.49
(+0.48)
Financial 15
12171.53
(-1.12)
Industrial 25
82720.38
(+1.42)
Resource 10
65161.74
(-0.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo