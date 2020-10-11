8m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 18 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The collision happened in the east of Bangkok.
  • Local authorities said that an investigation on the cause of the accident is ongoing.
  • Two cranes had to be brought to lift the bus off the train tracks.

At least 18 people were killed and more than 40 injured in Thailand Sunday when a freight train crashed into a bus taking passengers to a religious ceremony, officials said.

The morning collision, around 50 kilometres east of the capital, Bangkok, toppled the bus and sheared off part of its roof.

More than 40 passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, said provincial hospital director Sombat Chutimanukul.

"Four are in critical condition and eight remain under observation" out of the 23 admitted to her hospital, she told reporters.

By late afternoon, more than 30 passengers who had sustained mild injuries were sent home, said a local police chief.

"The death toll is at 18," he told AFP, adding that "the investigation on the cause of the accident is ongoing".

Footage shared by a government department showed the bus edging from the road onto train tracks before a blue cargo train slammed into its side.

"I was frozen in fear when I saw the crash... It was a terrible sight," said Pitchitra Thongwichit, 34, who lives close to the tracks.

"All the passengers were moaning and crying for help."

Photos taken by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the tracks and belongings scattered around the scene.

Factory worker Samruan Thongdee said he was having breakfast nearby when he heard the crash.

"I called my colleagues to come to help" before the emergency workers arrived, the 57-year-old told AFP. "I managed to drag a woman from the wreckage and helped her up onto the train platform."

Two cranes were brought in the afternoon to lift the bus off the tracks so that police could better assess the carnage.

There were some 60 passengers in the chartered bus travelling from Samut Prakan province to a temple in Chachoengsao, said province governor Maitree Tritilanond.

They were planning to offer yellow robes to monks - a traditional ceremony held within a month of the end of Buddhist Lent, he told reporters.

Deadly roads 

Thai premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha instructed authorities to investigate the cause of the crash, a government spokesman said in a statement.

Travel throughout the kingdom has been thrown into disarray by a big storm hitting the region, leaving roads in poor conditions and some provinces deluged in shin-high floods.

Deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world's most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world, according to a 2018 World Health Organisation report.

Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

In March 2018, at least 18 people were killed and dozens wounded when a bus carrying domestic tourists in northeastern Thailand swerved off the road and into a tree.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Thai protesters plaque removed after calls for royal reform
NYC funeral decision | 99-year-old honoured: WATCH the top world news videos for today
AMAZING | Thailand has record sea turtle hatches with no tourists
Read more on:
thailand
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3304 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3141 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1666 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo