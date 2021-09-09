46m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 200 passengers to leave Kabul in first airlift since US pullout

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Qatar Airways flight was being prepared to evacuate about 200 passengers from Kabul.
  • Those include US citizens.
  • This will be the first flight since 30 August when more than 120 000 people were airlifted.

About  200 passengers, including US citizens, were set to leave Kabul airport on Thursday, on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on 30 August.

The flight to Doha comes as the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan, less than a month after they marched into Kabul and ousted former president Ashraf Ghani.

Thursday afternoon's Qatar Airways flight was being prepared to take out some 200 people from Kabul's airport - the first since a mammoth, chaotic airlift of more than 120 000 people came to a dramatic close with the US pullout.

In the days that followed the Taliban's blitz, the airport had become a tragic symbol of desperation among Afghans terrified of the militants' return to power - with thousands of people crowding around its gates daily, and some even clinging to jets as they took off.

SEE | Photos, videos appear to show Afghans trying to flee Taliban falling out of planes as they leave Kabul

More than 100 people were killed, including 13 US troops, in a suicide attack on 26 August near the airport that was claimed by the Islamic State group's local chapter.

Waiting with suitcases 

Footage broadcast by Al Jazeera TV on Thursday showed families including women, children and elderly people waiting with suitcases at the airport for their turn to leave.

It was not immediately clear whether any countries - other than Qatar - had played a role in organising the airlift.

Qatar has acted as the central intermediary between the Taliban and the international community in recent years, and numerous countries, including the United States, have relocated their embassies from Kabul to Doha in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

"We are very appreciative of the Qataris," one man told the channel, giving his nationality as Canadian.

Away from the airport, there was a noticeably stronger Taliban presence on the streets of Kabul as armed fighters - including special forces in military fatigues - stood guard on street corners and manned checkpoints, according to AFP journalists.

Protest ban 

Qatar's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, called it a "historic day" for the airport.

He also said it marked a major step on the road to "reopening ... the airport to international flights, but it may be gradual".

Most of the early Afghan evacuees were desperate to flee fearing Taliban reprisals for having worked with foreign powers during the 20-year US-led occupation.

The United States has repeatedly pledged to continue working to evacuate any American citizens still in Afghanistan after last month's airlift ended.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that only around 100 Americans remained in Afghanistan.

"It's right around 100 right now and we're working to get those American citizens who want to depart out of the country, as well as legal permanent residents and other key partners," Psaki told MSNBC.

The Taliban have said they will not prevent anyone who wishes to from leaving the country, even as they have urged skilled Afghans, such as doctors and engineers, to remain.

The Islamist hardliners have pledged a more moderate brand of rule than in their notoriously oppressive 1996-2001 reign. However, they have shown clear signs that they will not tolerate opposition.

Earlier this week armed Taliban militants dispersed hundreds of protesters in cities across Afghanistan, including Kabul, Faizabad in the northeast and in Herat in the west, where two people were shot dead.

Late Wednesday, they moved to snuff out any further civil unrest, saying protests would need prior authorisation from the justice ministry, adding that no demonstrations were allowed "for the time being".

One protest organiser told AFP rallies in Kabul had been cancelled because of the overnight ban.

Promises of inclusion 

A Taliban interim government, drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks, formally began work this week with established hardliners in all key posts and no women - despite previous promises of an inclusive administration for all Afghans.

All the top positions have been handed to key leaders from the movement and in particular the Haqqani network - the most violent Taliban faction, known for devastating attacks.

The dreaded Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice -- previously responsible for arresting and punishing people for failing to implement the movement's restrictive interpretation of sharia -- is being reinstated.

And on Thursday Cricket Australia said it would cancel a historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan unless the Taliban backtracks on a reported ban on women playing sport.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afghanistanuae
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1205 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4017 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1279 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.13
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.56
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,789.76
+0.0%
Silver
24.06
+0.5%
Palladium
2,243.50
-0.5%
Platinum
983.86
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
57,908
-2.5%
All Share
64,056
-2.2%
Resource 10
60,335
-1.9%
Industrial 25
81,331
-3.1%
Financial 15
13,912
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo