WATCH | $20m in gold, other valuables stolen from Toronto airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth millions of dollars was stolen from Toronto's Pearson International airport, authorities said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference Thursday evening, Peel Regional Police said $20 million worth of gold and other high value items were stolen after being offloaded from a plane earlier this week at Toronto's Pearson Airport, CBC reported.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.