WATCH | 25 injured after ship tips over in Edinburgh dry dock

Fifteen people were taken to hospital and another 10 suffered minor injuries on Wednesday following a "major incident" at a dry dock in Scotland involving a ship partially toppled over.

Images broadcast showed a research vessel, the Petrel - which was reportedly bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen - listing at a 45-degree angle in strong winds.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it transported 15 patients to hospital and treated a further 10 at the scene, after dispatching five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other units.

A source told The Sun newspaper that two people had been reported missing at the Imperial Dock, in the Leith district of Edinburgh, but there was no official confirmation.

The incident, which began at around 08:30, prompted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to mobilise four trucks and other equipment, a spokesperson said.

Police Scotland confirmed its officers were also in attendance, and the coastguard agency said teams from three stations were assisting at the "major incident" at the dry dock.

Local councillor Adam McVey described it as "terrifying" for those on board, tweeting that "strong winds" had dislodged the vessel.



