WATCH | A dam shame: Indian official orders reservoir to be drained to retrieve his cellphone

A government food inspector in central India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained to retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie.



Rajesh Vishwas first asked local divers to jump into the reservoir to find the device, claiming it contained sensitive government data. But after the initial efforts to retrieve his phone failed, he asked for the reservoir to be emptied using diesel pumps.



Over the next three days, more than 2 million litres of water were pumped out from the reservoir, local media reported.



