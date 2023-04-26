1h ago

WATCH | A rare look at life in Bakhmut for Ukraine's soldiers

In rare images filmed inside the eastern city of Bakhmut, which has become the site of the longest and bloodiest stand off of Russia's invasion, AFP was able to follow Ukraine's soldiers defending the city’s streets, dodging artillery fire and scrambling through the rubble left by heavy shelling as they go.


ukraine
