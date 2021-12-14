10m ago

WATCH | Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley appears in court, will stay in adult jail

  • Accused teen killer Ethan Crumbley will remain in an adult jail.
  • The judge in his case rejected arguments that he be moved to a juvenile facility.
  • He is accused of killing four students at Oxford High School.

The Michigan teenager charged in the deadliest US school shooting of calmly answered questions via video link on Monday during a hearing in which his lawyers unsuccessfully pleaded with the judge to move him from a facility where he is being jailed with adults.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, blinked occasionally behind glasses and over a white face mask during the Oakland County criminal court procedural hearing as his lawyers said his mental, physical and emotional health was not best served by holding him in the county's adult jail, although he is isolated from other inmates.

READ | Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter plead not guilty to manslaughter charges

His lawyers also argued he was not a threat to other young people and should be held at a youth facility.

Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast told Judge Nancy Carniak that video evidence showed Crumbley was responsible for the 30 November shooting that killed four students and seriously wounded six others and a teacher at Oxford High School in suburban Oakland County, 48km northwest of Detroit. 

Crumbley has pleaded not guilty.

Parents charged

Keast said he could not imagine putting Crumbley, who has been charged as an adult and is being held without bond, in a juvenile facility.

Ethan Crumbley poses for a mug shot in Pontiac, Mi
Ethan Crumbley poses for a mug shot in Pontiac, Michigan. Crumbley is accused of fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan.
OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 03: A memorial outside
A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow on December 03 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. One or both of his parents are expected to be charged today.

The judge said she would not move Crumbley. Keast assured her he would contact jail officials to "make sure the defendant is not within sight or sound of adults at the Oakland County Jail".

His lawyers had said Crumbley could hear adults from where he was being held in the jail's clinic.

Crumbley spoke only briefly during the hearing, giving his name and telling the judge he understood the proceedings.

Also charged in the 30 November killings are his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who prosecutors say gave him a semi-automatic handgun as an early Christmas present and then ignored signs that he was planning a shooting at the school.

The parents, who have pleaded not guilty, are being held in the same county jail as their son in lieu of $500 000 bail each on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Read more on:
usus shootings
