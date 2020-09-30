20m ago

add bookmark

WATCH: Anger after Indian police cremate gang-rape victim, family says they weren't consulted

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Indian police were accused on Wednesday of cremating the body a teenaged "untouchable" Dalit woman against her family's wishes after she died following an alleged gang-rape by four upper-caste men - the latest sexual assault to shock the country.

The 19-year-old from India's marginalised Dalit community was left paralysed following a brutal attack two weeks ago in fields outside a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

She was found lying in a pool of blood after going missing while collecting fodder outside her home village of Bool Gahri.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later taken to hospital in New Delhi, around 200km away, but died on Tuesday from her injuries.

The assault comes months after four men were hanged for the brutal 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi, a case that came to symbolise the nation's problems with sexual violence.

The latest attack sparked anger that was further fuelled on Wednesday after the woman's family accused police of cremating her body in the dead of night - against their wishes and religious custom - raising doubts about their commitment to a proper investigation.

Her mother told reporters on Wednesday:

I wasn't even allowed to see the body of my daughter one final time before they burned it.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the attack - all aged in their 20s and 30s - with an Indian newspaper reporting one was from a wealthy landowning family feared by the community.

He "creates trouble but no one ever says anything," the Indian Express quoted a villager as saying.

"He drinks, harasses women. Everyone is scared of the family."

'Caste supremacy'

Police chief Vikrant Vir insisted the woman's cremation took place with the family's consent, but added: "We did not want any outsider to create law and order disturbances."

The All India Progressive Women's Association said the police action "reeks of caste supremacy".

India's 200 million "untouchable" Dalits have long faced discrimination and abuse, and campaigners say attacks on them have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The attack has sparked uproar and lit up social media in India, with politicians, Bollywood personalities, cricket stars and rights activists voicing anger.

"When will this stop? Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits," tweeted Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar.

Nearly 90 rape cases were recorded every day last year, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Crime Records Bureau, but vastly more assaults are thought to go unreported.

On Wednesday several dozen protesters were detained outside the heavily barricaded Uttar Pradesh government offices.

"We are getting reports of rape cases non-stop, this isn't the first one," protester Jaideep told AFP.

"In this one there was so much pressure from the upper castes that the police didn't register a case for eight days."

In Bool Gahri on Wednesday, there was a heavy police presence with barricades and police at every corner as dozens of TV crews scrambled to interview relatives and locals.

Related Links
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim
Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests
Baby stillborn after Indian man 'slashes pregnant wife's stomach to check gender'
Read more on:
indiarape
Lottery
1 person bags R388k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1849 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9737 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(+1.45)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+1.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.55
(+1.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(+1.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.33)
Gold
1892.53
(-0.21)
Silver
23.49
(-3.01)
Platinum
895.00
(+1.47)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2300.00
(+0.24)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

10h ago

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo